Does Yashasvi Jaiswal now hold the record for most sixes in a Test series?

I'm not going to mention every case, but the first time it involved someone with more than 50 caps was England's side against New Zealand in Christchurch in 1929-30, when Frank Woolley had played 55 Tests and his team-mates had a grand total of four caps between them (there were six debutants, and the other four had all played once). And when England took on Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993, Graham Gooch had 103 caps to his name before the match, while his team-mates had a combined total of 102. Many thanks to the database skills of Ian Hill, a regular on the Ask Steven Facebook page, for these interesting details.