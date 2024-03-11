Carey second to Gilchrist, New Zealand's first home series defeat since 2017
The standout numbers from the final day of the Test series in Christchurch
13 Consecutive Test series without a defeat for New Zealand at home before losing to Australia. New Zealand's last series defeat was in a three-match series against South Africa in March 2017. New Zealand played 13 two-match Test series at home between the two series defeats, winning in ten while another three ended in a draw.
210 Runs scored by the Australia batters at No.6 and lower during the fourth innings. These are the most by any team's No.6 and lower batters in a successful fourth-innings chase, surpassing the 190 by Sri Lanka against Zimbabwe in 2017.
7 Consecutive Test wins for Australia against New Zealand in New Zealand. It is the joint-second longest winning streak against the home team in Test cricket. England won each of their first eight Tests in South Africa between 1889 and 1899, while New Zealand also won their recent seven Tests in Zimbabwe (since 2000).
15-1 Australia's win-loss record while chasing a target against New Zealand in Test cricket. The 2011 Hobart Test was the only time Australia lost while chasing against New Zealand in Tests. The 279-run chase in Christchurch is now the highest that Australia chased successfully against New Zealand.
247 Runs scored by Australia after the fall of the fourth wicket in the chase. These are the third-most runs scored by any team after losing their fourth wicket in a successful fourth-innings chase in Test cricket. The previous highest for Australia was 244 against Pakistan in the 1999 Hobart Test, where they were 125 for 4 in a 369-run chase.
98* Alex Carey's score in the Christchurch chase is the second-highest by a wicketkeeper in a successful fourth-innings chase in Tests. Adam Gilchrist's unbeaten 149 against Pakistan in 1999 in Hobart is the highest.
140 Partnership runs between Mitchell Marsh and Carey is the third-highest in a successful fourth-innings chase in Tests for the sixth or lower wicket. The highest is 238 between Justin Langer and Gilchrist for the sixth wicket against Pakistan in 1999.
2 Individual scores by No.7 or lower batters in a successful fourth-innings chase in Tests higher than Carey's 98 not out in Christchurch. Gilchrist's 149 not out against Pakistan came while batting at No.7, while Gilbert Jessop scored 104, also at No.7 against Australia in 1902 at The Oval.
3 Instances of Australia successfully chasing a target of 250-plus runs since 2008. During this period, Australia lost chasing 250-plus targets on 25 occasions, while another four ended in a draw. Johannesburg 2011 (310), Birmingham 2023 (281) and Christchurch 2024 (279) are those wins. Pat Cummins hit a boundary to close the chase in all three instances.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo