RESULT
2nd Test, Christchurch, March 08 - 11, 2024, Australia tour of New Zealand
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
162 & 372
Australia FlagAustralia
(T:279) 256 & 281/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Player Of The Match
98* & 10 catches
alex-carey
Player Of The Series
101 runs • 17 wkts
matt-henry
Report

Carey, Marsh carry Australia home in tense finish at Hagley Oval

The pair combined for a brisk 140-run sixth-wicket partnership to inch Australia closer to victory

Tristan Lavalette
11-Mar-2024 • Updated 4 mins ago
Alex Carey and Pat Cummins embrace after Australia got the winning runs&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Alex Carey and Pat Cummins embrace after Australia got the winning runs  •  Getty Images

Australia 256 and 281 for 7 (Carey 98*, Marsh 80, Sears 4-90) beat New Zealand 162 and 372 by three wickets
Alex Carey produced a brilliant knock under pressure to crush New Zealand's bid for a famous victory as Australia ran down a tough 279 runs in a nerve-jangling chase at Hagley Oval.
Australia's bid to win the second Test and seal the series 2-0 appeared in major trouble at 80 for 5 after the early wicket of Travis Head on day four. But Carey and Mitchell Marsh, who made 80 after being dropped on 28, combined for a brisk 140-run sixth-wicket partnership to inch Australia within 59 runs.
Debutant Ben Sears, bowling in the mid-140 kph, flipped the match on its head with the wickets of Marsh and Mitchell Starc on consecutive deliveries to revive New Zealand's hopes.
Carey, however, was unperturbed and finished Australia's hero with an unbeaten 98. He found calm support through Pat Cummins, who again helped Australia over the line much like he memorably did at Edgbaston in last year's Ashes. Cummins made 32 and hit the winning boundary at an increasingly gloomy Hagley Oval as the batters embraced mid-pitch.
Australia had only run down 279 or more in the fourth innings on 13 previous occasions and only twice since 2006. New Zealand were left bitterly disappointed as their misery against Australia continued having only beaten them once in the past three decades.
more to follow...
Alex CareyMitchell MarshBen SearsNew ZealandAustraliaNew Zealand vs AustraliaAustralia in New ZealandICC World Test Championship

Tristan Lavalette is a journalist based in Perth

Australia Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
SPD Smith
lbw925
UT Khawaja
caught1124
M Labuschagne
caught68
C Green
bowled521
TM Head
caught1843
MR Marsh
lbw80102
AT Carey
not out98123
MA Starc
caught01
PJ Cummins
not out3244
Extras(b 9, lb 12, nb 1)
Total281(7 wkts; 65 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC World Test Championship
TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.51
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
BAN21101250.00
PAK52302236.66
WI41211633.33
SA41301225.00
ENG103612117.50
SL202000.00
Full Table
