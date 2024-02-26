Matches (19)
Match delayed by rain
3rd T20I, Auckland, February 25, 2024, Australia tour of New Zealand
Australia FlagAustralia
(10.4/15 ov) 118/4
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand

New Zealand chose to field.

Current RR: 11.06
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 56/3 (11.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:AUS 166
Report

New Zealand bowl first in quest for consolation win as Australia rest Marsh

Both sides are taking a cautious approach with key players ahead of the Test series

Tristan Lavalette
25-Feb-2024 • -1297 mins ago
Spencer Johnson came into the Australia line-up  •  Getty Images

Spencer Johnson came into the Australia line-up  •  Getty Images

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl against Australia
Captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl as New Zealand seeks a consolation victory against Australia in the T20I series finale at a gloomy Eden Park.
Both teams have made numerous changes with New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway ruled out after suffering a left thumb injury during game two and he is in doubt for the Test series opener against Australia.
Tim Seifert, who was initially ruled out of the T20I series with an abductor injury, replaces Conway and has been listed to bat at No.3. Spinner Ish Sodhi comes back into the team with quick bowler Lockie Ferguson, who starred in the opening two games, resting.
Batter Rachin Ravindra will again miss as he recovers from knee soreness that he first experienced after his half-century in game one.
In their final T20 match until the World Cup, Australia continue to tinker with their line-up as captain Mitchell Marsh has a breather. Batting allrounder Matthew Short replaces Marsh at No.3, while Matthew Wade takes the captaincy reins.
Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been rested and replaced by left-arm quicks Mitchell Starc and Spencer Johnson.
David Warner has been ruled out with an adductor injury, which means Steve Smith gets another chance at the top of the order.
Rain has fallen in Auckland during the morning and showers are forecast during the match.
Australia clinched the Chappell-Hadlee series after a 72-run thrashing in game two following a last-ball thriller in Wellington.
Australia 1 Steven Smith, 2 Travis Head, 3 Matt Short, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Josh Inglis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (capt & wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Spencer Johnson
New Zealand 1 Finn Allen, 2 Will Young, 3 Tim Seifert (wk), 4 Glenn Phillips, 5 Mark Chapman, 6 Josh Clarkson, 7 Mitch Santner (capt), 8 Adam Milne, 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ben Sears
New ZealandAustraliaNew Zealand vs AustraliaAustralia in New Zealand

Tristan Lavalette is a journalist based in Perth

Australia Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TM Head
caught3330
SPD Smith
caught43
MW Short
caught2711
GJ Maxwell
caught209
JP Inglis
not out148
TH David
not out83
Extras(b 4, lb 2, w 6)
Total118(4 wkts; 10.4 ovs)
