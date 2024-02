The opener has adductor soreness, and won't feature in the last game in Auckland

David Warner has been ruled out of the final T20I against New Zealand in Auckland with an adductor injury but is expected to be fit for the start of the IPL next month.

Warner sat out the second match on Friday although that was always due to be a game he would rest from as Australia rotate through their options during the series.

"Warner will require a brief recovery period which is not expected to affect his availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League leading into to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," a CA statement said.

The recovery time frame is estimated to be around seven to ten days. Missing the final match of the series means Warner's bilateral international career is now over with the upcoming T20 World Cup in June to mark his final retirement from Australia duty. He made 32 off 20 balls in the first game in Wellington before being booed off the ground by the home support. At the start of the tour he had mentioned the crowd behaviour on the 2016 tour.

Warner's absence should guarantee Steven Smith another outing at the top of the order as he looks to secure his spot in the World Cup squad. He made 11 off 7 balls in the second T20I, which included an outrageous scooped six, before being pinned lbw by Lockie Ferguson's first delivery.

It still appears unlikely that Smith will command a starting position at the World Cup even if selected, with Warner, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh set to be the top three.

Matt Short, who played the first match in Wellington but wasn't required to bat or bowl, will likely get a second outing as well. There is a chance that Marsh will be rested ahead of the Test series, which would mean Matthew Wade leading the side.