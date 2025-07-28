Shai Hope: "We never put together a proper batting display. We either started well or finished poorly or the other way round. Against a quality team you can't get away with that. And with the ball we never really gave ourselves a chance given we didn't have enough runs on the board. I must commend the guys for their efforts. It just didn't happen for us. Chasing is always the better thing to do in the Caribbean. Unfortunately we didn't win any tosses. I think we're a bit clearer as a bowling unit heading towards the Pakistan series."