West Indies vs Australia, 5th T20I at Basseterre, WI vs AUS, Jul 28 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
5th T20I (N), Basseterre, July 28, 2025, Australia tour of West Indies
West Indies FlagWest Indies
170
Australia FlagAustralia
(17/20 ov, T:171) 173/7

Australia won by 3 wickets (with 18 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
3/41
ben-dwarshuis
Player Of The Series
205 runs
cameron-green
Scorecard summary
West Indies 170/10(19.4 overs)
Shimron Hetmyer
52 (31)
Ben Dwarshuis
3/41 (4)
Sherfane Rutherford
35 (17)
Nathan Ellis
2/32 (3.4)
Australia 173/7(17 overs)
Mitchell Owen
37 (17)
Akeal Hosein
3/17 (4)
Cameron Green
32 (18)
Alzarri Joseph
2/21 (2.1)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Akeal Hosein
WI74.9811(9)9.336.763/173.3268.22
Jason Holder
WI68.7820(15)20.57192/363.6349.77
Ben Dwarshuis
AUS68.059(14)9.05- 0.713/414.0568.76
Shimron Hetmyer
WI66.3852(31)62.8166.38---
Sherfane Rutherford
WI61.7735(17)49.8761.77---
end of over 177 runs
AUS: 173/7CRR: 10.17 
Sean Abbott5 (3b 1x4)
Aaron Hardie28 (25b 2x4 1x6)
Matthew Forde 3-0-35-0
Akeal Hosein 4-0-17-3

That completes a dominant tour by Australia. They win the Test series 3-0 and the T20I series 5-0. Australia now head home for three T20Is and three ODIs against South Africa. West Indies host Pakistan in three T20Is and three ODIs in a series that starts later this week. On behalf of the team, thanks for your company for this series.

10.35pm Presentation

Mitchell Marsh: "I didn't expect 5-0 at the start of the series. But we played some great cricket. It was something we spoke about after the fourth game. We knew no Australian team had completed a clean sweep. We've had guys come in and played different roles for us. We spoke pre-tour about having flexibility and fluidity as a group. The way T20 is going teams just keep going now and it's exciting and hopefully we can continue our power hitting."

Shai Hope: "We never put together a proper batting display. We either started well or finished poorly or the other way round. Against a quality team you can't get away with that. And with the ball we never really gave ourselves a chance given we didn't have enough runs on the board. I must commend the guys for their efforts. It just didn't happen for us. Chasing is always the better thing to do in the Caribbean. Unfortunately we didn't win any tosses. I think we're a bit clearer as a bowling unit heading towards the Pakistan series."

Cameron Green is Player of the Series: "The wickets were better than the Tests. A lot of guys had great series. Josh Inglis and Tim David played beautifully. It was great to be part of this series. There's about five guys in this team that could bat No.4 so I'll have to wait and see moving forward. I'm hoping to bowl in the next few months. I'm still trying to work T20 batting out. I had some great partnerships during the series."

Ben Dwarshuis is Player of the Match: "It was a little bit of a slower wicket so we tried to hit the wicket hard and use the slower balls as well. It was a definitely a challenge here with two batting line-ups that were ultra aggressive and some high scores. It was amazing to be part of this squad and this series victory."

10.27pm Ruthless from Australia as they complete a 5-0 T20I series and an 8-0 tour sweep. That win was set up by the bowlers with all six picking up wickets. Australia's batting was a little loose as they put the foot to the floor trying to end it as quick as possible. But Green and Owen steadied after a counterattacking cameo from Tim David. Aaron Hardie completed a good allround game to see them home.

Shubham Agarwal: Most matches won by the away team without losing a single match on the tour:

India in Sri Lanka, 2017 - 9

Australia in West Indies, 2025 - 8

Australia in New Zealand, 2005 - 8 (8 wins, 1 draw)

West Indies in India, 1983 - 8 (8 wins, 3 draws)

Vysakh: "@Hayes, Whitewashes are so rare in a 5 match bilateral t20i series that this is only the SECOND time EVER! First being India in Nz in 2019/20!"

Thamizhachi : "If this is a trailer / preparation for the WT20 ,Australia have ticked all the boxes (this squad should be their WT20 squad barring injuries) WI have more questions than solutions / answers ! " Australia have Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Matthew Short all still to come back. Marcus Stoinis remains in consideration too.

Minu: "To be fair for the West Indies though, not all have been massive wins. Even this game" They have had moments in all games but have not been good enough for long enough.

16.6
4
Forde to Abbott, FOUR runs

whipped over midwicket! Full on leg, he picks this up and deposits it over midwicket

16.5
Forde to Abbott, no run

charges and misses! That was a wild hack. Full and wide and he charged and moved leg side and was too far away from it to make contact

16.4
1
Forde to Hardie, 1 run

back of a length, fourth stump, he's back to punch to long-on

16.3
Forde to Hardie, no run

full outside off, he drives straight to mid-off

Hayes: "Not sure I've ever seen a more one-sided T20 series of 5 or more matches." It's very rare to have a T20I series whitewash over five matches

16.2
1
Forde to Abbott, 1 run

126kph, good length, fourth stump, he's back to push this behind point

16.1
1
Forde to Hardie, 1 run

127kph, full on off, he leans on a drive to long-on

Five to win

end of over 168 runs • 1 wicket
AUS: 166/7CRR: 10.37 RRR: 1.25 • Need 5 from 24b
Aaron Hardie26 (22b 2x4 1x6)
Akeal Hosein 4-0-17-3
Jediah Blades 3-0-38-0
15.6
W
Hosein to Dwarshuis, OUT

skied straight up to cover! Dwarshuis tries to end it with one hit and falls. From around the wicket, he drifts this across to off and Dwarshuis tries to slog sweep against the angle and gets a top edge that flies straight up. Easy catch at cover

Ben Dwarshuis c sub (J Andrew) b Hosein 9 (14b 0x4 0x6) SR: 64.28
15.5
1
Hosein to Hardie, 1 run

shorter length, outside off, he punches off the back foot to long-off

15.4
1
Hosein to Dwarshuis, 1 run

short and wide of off, he cuts to deep point

15.3
1
Hosein to Hardie, 1 run

short and wide, he cracks it off the back foot to cover and the sub fielder Motie fumbles to allow one

15.2
4
Hosein to Hardie, FOUR runs

brilliant reverse sweep fine! 92kph, tossed full and wide, he's down low to rope it fine with a well executed reverse

15.1
1
Hosein to Dwarshuis, 1 run

shorter length on off, he's back to pull to long-on

end of over 155 runs
AUS: 158/6CRR: 10.53 RRR: 2.60 • Need 13 from 30b
Ben Dwarshuis7 (11b)
Aaron Hardie20 (19b 1x4 1x6)
Jediah Blades 3-0-38-0
Akeal Hosein 3-0-9-2
14.6
1
Blades to Dwarshuis, 1 run

126kph, short and wide, he hammers a cut to deep point

14.5
Blades to Dwarshuis, no run

shorter length, he pulls and miscues to midwicket

14.4
1
Blades to Hardie, 1 run

full, fourth stump, he drives to cover and takes on the throw but would have got home

14.3
1
Blades to Dwarshuis, 1 run

back of a length, 136kph, on off, he sits back and glides to deep third

14.2
1
Blades to Hardie, 1 run

135kph, yorker on off, he jams the bat down and pushes it to long-on

14.1
1
Blades to Dwarshuis, 1 run

a bad misfield from King. Dwarshuis poked this into the offside and King swooped to prevent one but he slipped and missed the ball

Blades over the wicket

end of over 144 runs
AUS: 153/6CRR: 10.92 RRR: 3.00 • Need 18 from 36b
Aaron Hardie18 (17b 1x4 1x6)
Ben Dwarshuis4 (7b)
Akeal Hosein 3-0-9-2
Jason Holder 3-0-36-2

RiwajAdhikari: "So from the looks of it, it would be Aaron Hardie to lose his place once Travis Head returns and everyone drops a spot down?" Maxwell will likely come down to 5 or 6

13.6
Hosein to Hardie, no run

97kph, shorter length, on off, he's back to try and force but mistimes back to the bowler

Craig: "Agree about Cam Green for player of the series. Not bad for an all-rounder who hasn't been able to bowl a ball in the series. "

13.5
1
Hosein to Dwarshuis, 1 run

short and wide, he cuts to deep point

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
SO Hetmyer
52 runs (31)
3 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
slog shot
22 runs
2 fours2 sixes
Control
84%
MJ Owen
37 runs (17)
3 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
10 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
63%
Best performances - bowlers
AJ Hosein
O
4
M
0
R
17
W
3
ECO
4.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
BJ Dwarshuis
O
4
M
0
R
41
W
3
ECO
10.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
TossAustralia, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Australia
Ben Dwarshuis
Player Of The Series
Australia
Cameron Green
Series resultAustralia won the 5-match series 5-0
Match numberT20I no. 3385
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days28 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
West Indies
Zahid Bassarath
TV Umpire
West Indies
Deighton Butler
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Gregory Brathwaite
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
Language
English
Win Probability
AUS 100%
WIAUS
100%50%100%WI InningsAUS Innings

Over 17 • AUS 173/7

Australia won by 3 wickets (with 18 balls remaining)
Australia Innings
Player NameRB
MR Marsh
bowled148
GJ Maxwell
caught01
JP Inglis
caught105
C Green
caught3218
TH David
caught3012
MJ Owen
caught3717
AM Hardie
not out2825
BJ Dwarshuis
caught914
SA Abbott
not out53
Extras(nb 1, w 7)
Total173(7 wkts; 17 ovs)
<1 / 3>