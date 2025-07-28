whipped over midwicket! Full on leg, he picks this up and deposits it over midwicket
West Indies vs Australia, 5th T20I at Basseterre, WI vs AUS, Jul 28 2025 - Match Result
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|WI
|74.98
|11(9)
|9.33
|6.76
|3/17
|3.32
|68.22
|WI
|68.78
|20(15)
|20.57
|19
|2/36
|3.63
|49.77
|AUS
|68.05
|9(14)
|9.05
|- 0.71
|3/41
|4.05
|68.76
|WI
|66.38
|52(31)
|62.81
|66.38
|-
|-
|-
|WI
|61.77
|35(17)
|49.87
|61.77
|-
|-
|-
That completes a dominant tour by Australia. They win the Test series 3-0 and the T20I series 5-0. Australia now head home for three T20Is and three ODIs against South Africa. West Indies host Pakistan in three T20Is and three ODIs in a series that starts later this week. On behalf of the team, thanks for your company for this series.
10.35pm Presentation
Mitchell Marsh: "I didn't expect 5-0 at the start of the series. But we played some great cricket. It was something we spoke about after the fourth game. We knew no Australian team had completed a clean sweep. We've had guys come in and played different roles for us. We spoke pre-tour about having flexibility and fluidity as a group. The way T20 is going teams just keep going now and it's exciting and hopefully we can continue our power hitting."
Shai Hope: "We never put together a proper batting display. We either started well or finished poorly or the other way round. Against a quality team you can't get away with that. And with the ball we never really gave ourselves a chance given we didn't have enough runs on the board. I must commend the guys for their efforts. It just didn't happen for us. Chasing is always the better thing to do in the Caribbean. Unfortunately we didn't win any tosses. I think we're a bit clearer as a bowling unit heading towards the Pakistan series."
Cameron Green is Player of the Series: "The wickets were better than the Tests. A lot of guys had great series. Josh Inglis and Tim David played beautifully. It was great to be part of this series. There's about five guys in this team that could bat No.4 so I'll have to wait and see moving forward. I'm hoping to bowl in the next few months. I'm still trying to work T20 batting out. I had some great partnerships during the series."
Ben Dwarshuis is Player of the Match: "It was a little bit of a slower wicket so we tried to hit the wicket hard and use the slower balls as well. It was a definitely a challenge here with two batting line-ups that were ultra aggressive and some high scores. It was amazing to be part of this squad and this series victory."
10.27pm Ruthless from Australia as they complete a 5-0 T20I series and an 8-0 tour sweep. That win was set up by the bowlers with all six picking up wickets. Australia's batting was a little loose as they put the foot to the floor trying to end it as quick as possible. But Green and Owen steadied after a counterattacking cameo from Tim David. Aaron Hardie completed a good allround game to see them home.
Shubham Agarwal: Most matches won by the away team without losing a single match on the tour:
India in Sri Lanka, 2017 - 9
Australia in West Indies, 2025 - 8
Australia in New Zealand, 2005 - 8 (8 wins, 1 draw)
West Indies in India, 1983 - 8 (8 wins, 3 draws)
Vysakh: "@Hayes, Whitewashes are so rare in a 5 match bilateral t20i series that this is only the SECOND time EVER! First being India in Nz in 2019/20!"
Thamizhachi : "If this is a trailer / preparation for the WT20 ,Australia have ticked all the boxes (this squad should be their WT20 squad barring injuries) WI have more questions than solutions / answers ! " Australia have Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Matthew Short all still to come back. Marcus Stoinis remains in consideration too.
Minu: "To be fair for the West Indies though, not all have been massive wins. Even this game" They have had moments in all games but have not been good enough for long enough.
charges and misses! That was a wild hack. Full and wide and he charged and moved leg side and was too far away from it to make contact
back of a length, fourth stump, he's back to punch to long-on
full outside off, he drives straight to mid-off
Hayes: "Not sure I've ever seen a more one-sided T20 series of 5 or more matches." It's very rare to have a T20I series whitewash over five matches
126kph, good length, fourth stump, he's back to push this behind point
127kph, full on off, he leans on a drive to long-on
Five to win
skied straight up to cover! Dwarshuis tries to end it with one hit and falls. From around the wicket, he drifts this across to off and Dwarshuis tries to slog sweep against the angle and gets a top edge that flies straight up. Easy catch at cover
shorter length, outside off, he punches off the back foot to long-off
short and wide of off, he cuts to deep point
short and wide, he cracks it off the back foot to cover and the sub fielder Motie fumbles to allow one
brilliant reverse sweep fine! 92kph, tossed full and wide, he's down low to rope it fine with a well executed reverse
shorter length on off, he's back to pull to long-on
126kph, short and wide, he hammers a cut to deep point
shorter length, he pulls and miscues to midwicket
full, fourth stump, he drives to cover and takes on the throw but would have got home
back of a length, 136kph, on off, he sits back and glides to deep third
135kph, yorker on off, he jams the bat down and pushes it to long-on
a bad misfield from King. Dwarshuis poked this into the offside and King swooped to prevent one but he slipped and missed the ball
Blades over the wicket
RiwajAdhikari: "So from the looks of it, it would be Aaron Hardie to lose his place once Travis Head returns and everyone drops a spot down?" Maxwell will likely come down to 5 or 6
97kph, shorter length, on off, he's back to try and force but mistimes back to the bowler
Craig: "Agree about Cam Green for player of the series. Not bad for an all-rounder who hasn't been able to bowl a ball in the series. "
short and wide, he cuts to deep point
|Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
|Toss
|Australia, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Player Of The Series
|Series result
|Australia won the 5-match series 5-0
|Match number
|T20I no. 3385
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|28 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 17 • AUS 173/7Australia won by 3 wickets (with 18 balls remaining)
'Batting always one step behind' but captain Shai Hope happy with bowling attack
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|14
|8
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|10
|5
|caught
|32
|18
|caught
|30
|12
|caught
|37
|17
|not out
|28
|25
|caught
|9
|14
|not out
|5
|3
|Extras
|(nb 1, w 7)
|Total
|173(7 wkts; 17 ovs)