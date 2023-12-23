Bangladesh seamers rout New Zealand for 98 in consolation win

Tanzim, Shoriful and Sarkar powered Bangladesh to their ODI win over New Zealand in their backyard

Bangladesh 99 for 1 (Shanto 51*, Anamul 37) beat New Zealand 98 (Tanzim 3-14, Sarkar 3-18, Shoriful 3-22) by nine wickets

Bangladesh's seamers skittled New Zealand for 98 in a thumping nine-wicket win in the third ODI in Napier to help the visitors avoid a series whitewash. This was New Zealand's lowest total against Bangladesh

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead had warned about Bangladesh's improved pace attack in away conditions, and the visitors showed their worth on Saturday as Bangladesh produced their first ODI victory against New Zealand in their own backyard

Tanzim got the party started for Bangladesh, squaring Rachin Ravindra up to have him nick behind in the fourth over. He then got the better of Henry Nicholls in the eighth with a short ball.

Will Young, who finished as the top-scorer in the series, then provided some resistance along with Tom Latham, as the two added 36 runs for the third wicket. But Shoriful bowled Latham through the gate with a nip-backer to spark a slide which saw New Zealand lose four wickets in the space of five overs and 12 runs. Shoriful had Young edging one to gully before castling Mark Chapman with another good delivery. Tanzim then had Tom Blundell caught at backward point to leave New Zealand 70 for 6.

Sarkar then took over, knocking Josh Clarkson and Adam Milne over and getting Adithya Ashok to nick off. Mustafizur Rahman picked up the final wicket to complete the rout.

Bangladesh's openers started watchfully until Sarkar had to retire hurt after something went into his right eye. He tried applying water and even an eye drop, but could not carry on.