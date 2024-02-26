Matches (11)
IND v ENG (1)
PSL 2024 (1)
WPL (1)
BPL 2024 (1)
Ranji Trophy (4)
CWC Play-off (3)
RESULT
Eliminator, Mirpur, February 26, 2024, Bangladesh Premier League
PrevNext
Chattogram Challengers FlagChattogram Challengers
135/9
Fortune Barishal FlagFortune Barishal
(14.5/20 ov, T:136) 136/3

Barishal won by 7 wickets (with 31 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
50 (26) & 2/28
kyle-mayers
Cricinfo's MVP
115.78 ptsImpact List
kyle-mayers
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
BetNEW
Report

Mayers and Tamim win the Eliminator and keep Fortune Barishal alive in the BPL

Chattogram Challengers were limited to 135 for 9 in the knockout match

Mohammad Isam
Mohammad Isam
26-Feb-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Fortune Barishal will now face the winner of Qualifier 1 on Wednesday&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BPL

Fortune Barishal will now face the winner of Qualifier 1 on Wednesday  •  BPL

Fortune Barishal 136 for 3 (Tamim 52*, Mayers 50) beat Chattogram Challengers 135 for 9 (Brown 34, Shuvagata 24, Mayers 2-28, Saifuddin 2-28, McCoy 2-29) by seven wickets
Fortune Barishal kept themselves in the hunt for a place in the BPL final after they crushed Chattogram Challengers by seven wickets in the Eliminator match in Mirpur. Kyle Mayers starred for Barishal with an all-round show, taking two wickets before hitting a rapid half-century.
Barishal lost Soumya Sarkar in the first over of their 136-run chase but Tamim Iqbal and No. 3 Mayers quickly hit back. Tamim struck Al-Amin Hossain for three fours in the second over before Mayers joined in with his first six in the third over. Mayers then blasted Shuvagata Hom for 26 runs in the fifth over, hitting three sixes and two fours.
Mayers got out soon after reaching 50, caught behind off Bilal Khan, having faced 26 balls. He struck five sixes and three fours. Tamim kept the chase on track with his unbeaten 52 off 43 balls, including nine fours as Barishal won with 5.1 overs to spare. Barishal's newcomer David Miller didn't force the issue, hitting 17 off 13 balls before falling for a simple catch to deep midwicket. Mushfiqur Rahim was there with Tamim to complete the chase.
Chattogram earlier had banked heavily on their in-form opener Tanzid Hasan. But he fell in the second over. Saifuddin got the big wicket when he had the left-hander caught behind. Tanzid's opening partner Josh Brown briefly attacked, hitting three sixes and two fours, before holing out at point to Miller. Brown made 34 off 22 balls.
Shuvagata's 24 off 16 balls took Chattogram past the 100 mark, as the Barishal bowlers grabbed the game firmly for the rest of the innings. Mayers, Saifuddin and Obed McCoy took two wickets each while Taijul Islam and James Fuller picked up one wicket respectively.
Kyle MayersTamim IqbalFortune BarishalChattogram ChallengersBangladeshChattogram vs BarishalBangladesh Premier League

Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Language
English
Win Probability
BRSAL 100%
CCBRSAL
100%50%100%CC InningsBRSAL Innings

Over 15 • BRSAL 136/3

Barishal won by 7 wickets (with 31 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Barishal Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Tamim Iqbal
not out5243
Soumya Sarkar
caught02
KR Mayers
caught5026
DA Miller
caught1713
Mushfiqur Rahim
not out65
Extras(lb 2, w 9)
Total136(3 wkts; 14.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Bangladesh Premier League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
RR1293181.438
CV1284161.149
BRSAL1275140.414
CC127514-0.410
KT125710-0.447
SYS125710-0.748
DRD121112-1.420
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved