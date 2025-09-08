Isaac Mohammed century drives England U19 to series-levelling win

England U19 273 for 6 (Mohammed 104, Basir 3-35) beat Bangladesh U19 272 for 9 (Hossan 57, Beg 51, Minto 3-48) by four wickets

A superb Isaac Mohammed century guided England Men U19s to a four-wicket win against Bangladesh Men U19s in the second Youth one-day international at Loughborough.

The Worcestershire batter, who was dropped on six, was the backbone of a potentially tricky run chase after half-centuries from Rifat Beg and Rizan Hossan helped Bangladesh post 272 for nine. James Minto claimed three for 48 from his 10 overs - to follow his five-wicket haul in the opening-match defeat - although the highlight of the innings was arguably Joe Moores' stunning catch to remove KS Aleen off Manny Lumsden.

Moores dived full length to his right at a floating slip to haul in a remarkable one-handed catch and then struck 47 alongside Mohammed at the top of the order to put the hosts on track in their pursuit.

Mohammed went on to reach 104 from 95 balls, which included nine sixes, before Jack Nelson, who made his debut in the opening game on Friday, saw the Young Lions over the line with an unbeaten 35 from 38 balls.

The five-match series is level 1-1 heading into the next match at Bristol on Tuesday.

Despite the early loss of Zawad Abrar, caught at mid-off from Matthew Firbank's bowling, Bangladesh edged the initial stages, reaching 67 for one after 10 overs.

The drinks interval proved pivotal, as three wickets fell in three consecutive overs, after the break. The pace of Hampshire's Manny Lumsden rushed Beg into a mistake, ending a promising knock of 51 from 52 balls. The soft dismissal of Azizul Hakim Tamim followed, as he offered a simple chance to square leg and Lumsden claimed his second wicket courtesy of Moores excellent catch.

At 126 for four inside 20 overs, Bangladesh were precariously placed but Hossan, a centurion in Friday's game and wicketkeeper Mohammed Abdullah rebuilt with a partnership of 69. It was ended when Abdullah mistimed a pull shot off Minto.

Hossan, displaying power and subtlety, got to his fifty soon after, off 54 balls. His crucial wicket was taken the ball after he deposited a huge six onto the roof of an adjacent building, Jack Nelson being rewarded for perseverance.

At 218 for six Bangladesh's innings never really regained impetus, as Nelson's leg-spin claimed another wicket in his next over, with Samiun Basir Ratul's top edge being caught by Bryon Hatton-Lowe.

Two further cheap wickets followed as the England bowlers continued to apply themselves, although late innings hitting from Al Fahad elevated the final total to 272-9 off 47 overs - three overs being reduced due to rain.

In response, the England openers raced to f50 off 6.5 overs, to get ahead of the asking rate. Mohammed's graceful straight hits and Moores's scooped six, were highlights of a partnership worth 68. Moores was out gloving the ball behind, from Shahrir Al-Amin's first delivery.

The next wicket came somewhat against the run of play, Ben Mayes bowled by Ratul when the second-wicket partnership looked well set, leaving the score on 120 for two. Mohammed's second successive fifty came shortly afterwards off 69 balls, and in a run soaked 26th over he struck three sixes off Hossan's medium pace.

At the other end, a sharp stumping sent Will Bennison back for 12, before skipper Thomas Rew departed for 14 to a catch in the deep, which just kept Bangladesh in the game with 59 runs needed off 14 overs.

Mohammed was dismissed, holing out off Fahad, two balls after completing a composed century. The sixth-wicket pair of Nelson and Ralphie Albert took England to the brink of victory, which eventually came with 3.5 overs remaining.

Moores said: "It was a really good win, I though last game we were pretty close for a lot of the time, we had a lot of good moments, we spoke about trying to build that for longer.

"Obviously Isaac batted really well, he set the tone really nicely, the lads who came in after him followed it up really nicely as well. Everyone chipped in, it's definitely good to get the win and go one-all."

Speaking about his scoop for six, Moores added: "It's just going to your strengths as quickly as possible, I feel like those kinds of shots are one of my strengths. It felt like it was a good option."