Jack Edwards shines but rain wrecks Sydney Sixers' chance at full points

The players went off four overs into the chase - one over before the game constituted a completed match - with Sixers already ahead of their five-over DLS target

Sydney Thunder 151 for 7 (Ross 44, Sams 30, Edwards 3-24) vs Sydney Sixers 34 for 1

No result

Sydney Sixers have been denied a BBL win over cross-town rivals Sydney Thunder in dramatic fashion, after rain washed out the match at the Sydney Showground. With five overs needed to constitute a match, Sixers were 34 for 1 after four overs in pursuit of 152 for victory when persistent rain stopped play and did not let up in time for players to return.

Sixers would only have needed to be on 33 at the end of the fifth over to win under the Duckworth Lewis Stern system, provided they did not lose another wicket.

The stoppage came after Thunder captain Chris Green had been in discussions with umpire Greg Davidson between overs, before players were taken off.

The decision prompted Sixers captain Moises Henriques to walk on to the ground with his bat in hand and helmet on in frustration, seemingly arguing that play should not have been stopped.

Adding to Sixers' frustrations was the fact that Thunder were one over behind on the over rate, according to the ground's clock.

The result keeps Sixers in third spot on the BBL ladder , while Thunder are stuck in second-to-last on points with one win from their opening five games.

Earlier, Sixers allrounder Jack Edwards produced the best bowling figures of his BBL career to keep Thunder to 151 for 7.

Edwards bowled superbly and took the key wickets of Alex Hales (26) and Daniel Sams (30) in figures of 3 for 24.

It came as Thunder stumbled to 53 for 4 in the eighth over, before Sams and Alex Ross (44) helped bat the hosts towards a somewhat competitive score.

But still, the innings belonged to 23-year-old Edwards with the ball.

One of the few bright lights of New South Wales' domestic season, Edwards stood tall on Saturday night. After Hales threatened to go large with a massive six over the leg side off Sean Abbott, Edwards had him caught in the deep in the next over.

And when Ross and Sams looked as if they were setting up for a big finish, Edwards was the man to remove the latter at long-off.