Matches (29)
BBL 2024 (3)
BPL 2024 (2)
Super Smash (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (22)
Renegades vs Strikers, 20th Match at Melbourne,BBL 2024, Jan 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
20th Match (N), Melbourne (Docklands), January 02, 2025, Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
MR Win & Bat
AS Win & Bat
MR Win & Bowl
AS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Renegades
A
L
W
W
L
Strikers
L
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 208 Runs • 20.8 Avg • 127.6 SR
MR4 M • 129 Runs • 43 Avg • 150 SR
9 M • 273 Runs • 34.13 Avg • 148.36 SR
7 M • 250 Runs • 50 Avg • 172.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MR10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.31 Econ • 14.4 SR
8 M • 11 Wkts • 8.18 Econ • 15.54 SR
AS10 M • 18 Wkts • 8.71 Econ • 11.33 SR
8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.38 Econ • 11.6 SR
Squad
MR
AS
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|2 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News
Scorchers bank on Richardson, Allen and Connolly to finish 2024 on high
Strikers recovered from 58 for 8 courtesy a Doggett-Boyce record BBL partnership but the total of 142 was chased down with 33 balls remaining
Warner and Wes Agar combine to take Thunder to second place
Following the defeat, Melbourne Renegades have slipped to third place on the table
Dwarshuis, Philippe down Heat to keep Sixers' clean slate
It was a second successive loss this season for defending champions Heat, this one coming in front of 30,122 fans at the Gabba
Inglis leaves Test squad after suffering calf strain with BBL return unknown
He suffered the injury while sub-fielding at the MCG but is expected to be fit for the Sri Lanka tour in late January