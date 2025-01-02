Matches (29)
BBL 2024 (3)
BPL 2024 (2)
Super Smash (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (22)

Renegades vs Strikers, 20th Match at Melbourne, BBL 2024, Jan 02 2025

20th Match (N), Melbourne (Docklands), January 02, 2025, Big Bash League
Melbourne Renegades FlagMelbourne Renegades
Adelaide Strikers FlagAdelaide Strikers
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Fraser-McGurk
10 M • 208 Runs • 20.8 Avg • 127.6 SR
TL Seifert
4 M • 129 Runs • 43 Avg • 150 SR
MW Short
9 M • 273 Runs • 34.13 Avg • 148.36 SR
J Weatherald
7 M • 250 Runs • 50 Avg • 172.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TS Rogers
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.31 Econ • 14.4 SR
W Sutherland
8 M • 11 Wkts • 8.18 Econ • 15.54 SR
L Pope
10 M • 18 Wkts • 8.71 Econ • 11.33 SR
J Overton
8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.38 Econ • 11.6 SR
MR
AS
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Josh Brown 
Batter
Harry Dixon 
Allrounder
Laurie Evans 
Batter
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Mackenzie Harvey 
Top order Batter
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Nathan Lyon 
Bowler
Fergus O'Neill 
Bowler
Kane Richardson 
Bowler
Tom Rogers 
Bowling Allrounder
Gurinder Sandhu 
Bowler
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Will Sutherland 
Allrounder
Jonathan Wells 
Middle order Batter
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days2 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
English
Scorchers bank on Richardson, Allen and Connolly to finish 2024 on high

Strikers recovered from 58 for 8 courtesy a Doggett-Boyce record BBL partnership but the total of 142 was chased down with 33 balls remaining

Warner and Wes Agar combine to take Thunder to second place

Following the defeat, Melbourne Renegades have slipped to third place on the table

Dwarshuis, Philippe down Heat to keep Sixers' clean slate

It was a second successive loss this season for defending champions Heat, this one coming in front of 30,122 fans at the Gabba

Inglis leaves Test squad after suffering calf strain with BBL return unknown

He suffered the injury while sub-fielding at the MCG but is expected to be fit for the Sri Lanka tour in late January

Billings punishes run-out let off as Stars slump to fifth defeat

Duckett gave Stars hope with 67 off 49 balls in big chase but lacked support

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS44080.981
PS53260.958
ST43160.361
MR42240.984
BH4224-0.664
HH3214-1.415
AS5142-0.558
MS5050-1.016
