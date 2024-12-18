Bartlett and Peirson raise Heat to deflate Stars

In better news for Stars, allrounder Glenn Maxwell has declared himself a certain starter for Friday night's clash with Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval. Maxwell, 36, injured his hamstring playing in a T20 for Australia in November in a major blow for his ambitions of being picked for next year's Test tour of Sri Lanka. But he had a bowl at the MCG before Stars played the Heat, later saying he would be fit to return against Strikers.