Stars vs Heat, 4th Match at Melbourne,BBL 2024, Dec 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match (N), Melbourne, December 18, 2024, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Stars
W
L
L
L
L
Heat
W
L
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 281 Runs • 40.14 Avg • 116.11 SR
8 M • 220 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 174.6 SR
9 M • 222 Runs • 27.75 Avg • 105.21 SR
10 M • 175 Runs • 19.44 Avg • 123.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 6 Wkts • 6.81 Econ • 16 SR
6 M • 6 Wkts • 7.25 Econ • 12 SR
10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.76 Econ • 12.33 SR
10 M • 18 Wkts • 8.06 Econ • 11.83 SR
Squad
MS
BH
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|18 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
