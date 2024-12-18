Matches (11)
Stars vs Heat, 4th Match at Melbourne,BBL 2024, Dec 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match (N), Melbourne, December 18, 2024, Big Bash League
Melbourne Stars FlagMelbourne Stars
Brisbane Heat FlagBrisbane Heat
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Webster
10 M • 281 Runs • 40.14 Avg • 116.11 SR
GJ Maxwell
8 M • 220 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 174.6 SR
NA McSweeney
9 M • 222 Runs • 27.75 Avg • 105.21 SR
MT Renshaw
10 M • 175 Runs • 19.44 Avg • 123.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GJ Maxwell
6 M • 6 Wkts • 6.81 Econ • 16 SR
BJ Webster
6 M • 6 Wkts • 7.25 Econ • 12 SR
SH Johnson
10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.76 Econ • 12.33 SR
XC Bartlett
10 M • 18 Wkts • 8.06 Econ • 11.83 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MS
BH
Player
Role
Scott Boland 
Bowler
Hilton Cartwright 
Middle order Batter
Joe Clarke 
Top order Batter
Brody Couch 
Bowler
Tom Curran 
Allrounder
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
Sam Harper 
Top order Batter
Campbell Kellaway 
Middle order Batter
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Hamish McKenzie 
Bowler
Jonathan Merlo 
Allrounder
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Joel Paris 
Bowler
Thomas Rogers 
Top order Batter
Peter Siddle 
Bowler
Mark Steketee 
Bowler
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Usama Mir 
Bowler
Doug Warren 
Bowler
Beau Webster 
Allrounder
Match details
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days18 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

Calm Henriques sees Sixers through tricky chase against new-look Renegades

Sutherland started his captaincy reign for Renegades with a loss but produced an outstanding all-round performance with 36 not out and 2 for 20

Calm Henriques sees Sixers through tricky chase against new-look Renegades

Doggett released for BBL duty with Adelaide Strikers

The quick bowler has been with the Australia for the Adelaide and Brisbane Tests

Doggett released for BBL duty with Adelaide Strikers

Richardson: 'I'd love to play Test cricket again'

Perth Scorchers quick is taking wickets in all formats after an injury-ravaged few years but believes international cricket is still 'unrealistic' in the short term

Richardson: 'I'd love to play Test cricket again'

Cartwright cleared of serious injury after fielding mishap

He was stretched off late in the opening game of the BBL after a heavy landing on the outfield when he dived

Cartwright cleared of serious injury after fielding mishap

Cooper Connolly extends Scorchers' dominance over Stars on opening night

Chasing 147, Scorchers were in trouble at 37 for 3 before Connolly and captain Ashton Turner combined for a match-turning 68-run partnership

Cooper Connolly extends Scorchers' dominance over Stars on opening night
Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
PS11021.438
SS11020.847
MR1010-0.847
MS1010-1.438
AS-----
BH-----
HH-----
ST-----
Full Table