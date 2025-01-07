Will shows the way: All-round Sutherland keeps Renegades alive

Melbourne Renegades 150 for 6 (Sutherland 70, Rogers 49*, Morris 2-21, Behrendorff 2-22) beat Perth Scorchers 147 for 8 (Agar 51*, Hardie 34, Zampa 3-27, Sutherland 2-22) by four wickets

Skipper Will Sutherland dismissed Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck before producing a brilliant knock under pressure alongside Tom Rogers to lift Melbourne Renegades over Perth Scorchers in a nerve-jangling match at Optus Stadium.

Chasing 148, Renegades were in disarray at 10 for 4 before Sutherland came to his side's rescue with 70 off 45 balls. He combined with Rogers in a remarkable 92-run partnership to inch 'Gades closer to victory.

But Sutherland fell with 12 runs needed and seven balls left to set up a grandstand finish. After the first ball of the final over by quick Matt Kelly was caught off a waist high no ball, Rogers clubbed a six off the second ball and he sealed Renegades' stunning win with a boundary off the fourth ball. He finished 49 not out off 31 balls.

It was a see-saw match that started with Scorchers struggling at 114 for 8 before Ashton Agar , battling the fiu along with a red-hot Renegades attack, provided a late flurry with an unbeaten 51 from 30 balls.

It was an important win for Renegades, who join Scorchers with 3-4 records. But the win came at a cost with batter Jonathan Wells suffering a hamstring injury while fielding.

Sutherland, Rogers provide heroics after top-order collapse

With opener Josh Brown injured, Renegades had to reshape their batting-order and promoted in-form Tim Seifert, who succumbed to left-arm quick Jason Behrendorff in the first over.

Having struggled since the Pakistan white-ball series, Jake Fraser-McGurk moved down a spot but it did not do the trick after he fell in ugly fashion for a golden duck. He tried to slice a short delivery from Behrendorff but could only edge behind where Finn Allen took a sharp catch high to his right with the gloves.

Jacob Bethell and Laurie Evans, who became a Scorchers cult hero last season, also couldn't handle the pressure as Renegades only just passed the lowest ever score in a powerplay. Sutherland and Marcus Harris, almost batting in red-ball cricket mode, were forced to grind it out.

Tom Rogers and Will Sutherland helped Melbourne Renegades to a come-from-behind win • Getty Images

Harris fell just before drinks, but Sutherland had found his rhythm and took a liking to the older ball. He found a willing partner in Rogers, who was also adventurous to spark a remarkable revival.

Sutherland had a reprieve on 40 when substitute fielder Andrew Tye dropped a chance on the deep midwicket boundary. He rolled to his half-century off 31 balls and looked set to get them home.

He wasn't there at the end, but Rogers stepped up at the death.

Scorchers pace attack rampant early before falling off

After Agar's momentum-shifting knock, Scorchers felt rejuvenated and safe in the knowledge that they have defended similar scores over the years. Behrendorff has often ignited those famous wins and he did so again with a blistering opening spell.

He was well backed up by Jhye Richardson, fresh after being part of Australia's Test squad, and Lance Morris with both speedsters bowling well over 140 kph.

But Scorchers' quicks were rattled by Sutherland and struggled for the second straight game at the death overs as their finals hopes took a hit. Kelly was the quick targeted by Renegades and he struggled to deliver in the final over.

Renegades bowl superbly until the death

After electing to bowl, Renegades attack looked set for a tough time with in-form opener Allen going berserk early. Rogers erred by bowling too short, but quickly adjusted and superbly attacked the stumps with the ball moving off the seam.

Sutherland also targeted a full length as Renegades swarmed all over Scorchers' top-order. Returning from injury, quick Kane Richardson bowled well in the middle overs and so did legspinner Adam Zampa

Will Sutherland handed Mitchell Marsh a golden duck on BBL return • Getty Images

Zampa removed Nick Hobson with a brilliant googly, but mostly used subtle variations to good effect. Renegades almost submitted a near flawless bowling performance before a tardy effort at the death almost proved fatal.

Marsh fails, Agar provides late spark

Marsh's first BBL game in three years forced a reshuffle of Scorchers' batting order with Aaron Hardie elevated to open after taking his place having tweaked his abdomen against Sydney Thunder.

After brief fireworks from Allen, Marsh arrived in the third over and received a thunderous ovation from the 31,795 crowd. There had been much anticipation over the hometown hero's return with Marsh splashed all over the local paper's back page.

A pumped-up Marsh skipped to the crease and probably glad that he did not have to face tormentor Jasprit Bumrah. But Sutherland executed an inswinging delivery that would have earned Bumrah's nod of approval as he trapped Marsh plumb lbw.

Marsh didn't bother reviewing even after a brief consult with Hardie. Scorchers were further in ruins when Cooper Connolly, the BBL's leading run-scorer , fell for a second ball duck while skipper Ashton Turner was unable to rescue them on this occasion.

After a delayed start to the season due to a quad strain, Hardie has struggled as a specialist batter and his woes continued. Mistimed shots left him frustrated before he fell on the first ball of the power surge after a thick outside edge flew straight to short third.