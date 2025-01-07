Matches (27)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs SL (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (18)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)

Scorchers vs Renegades, 26th Match at Perth, BBL 2024, Jan 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

26th Match (D/N), Perth, January 07, 2025, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Perth Scorchers FlagPerth Scorchers
Melbourne Renegades FlagMelbourne Renegades
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
PS Win & Bat
MR Win & Bat
PS Win & Bowl
MR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
C Connolly
10 M • 385 Runs • 55 Avg • 133.68 SR
NR Hobson
9 M • 164 Runs • 82 Avg • 172.63 SR
J Fraser-McGurk
10 M • 219 Runs • 21.9 Avg • 124.43 SR
TL Seifert
6 M • 150 Runs • 30 Avg • 137.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JP Behrendorff
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.28 Econ • 14.11 SR
LR Morris
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 17.16 SR
TS Rogers
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.89 Econ • 16.46 SR
W Sutherland
8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 20.62 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PS
MR
Player
Role
Ashton Agar 
Bowler
Finn Allen 
Top order Batter
Mahli Beardman 
Bowler
Jason Behrendorff 
Bowler
Cooper Connolly 
Batting Allrounder
Sam Fanning 
Middle order Batter
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Nick Hobson 
Top order Batter
Matty Hurst 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Keaton Jennings 
Opening Batter
Matthew Kelly 
Bowler
Mitchell Marsh 
Allrounder
Lance Morris 
Bowler
Jhye Richardson 
Bowler
Matthew Spoors 
Batter
Ashton Turner 
Middle order Batter
Andrew Tye 
Bowler
Match details
Perth Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)16.15 start, First Session 16.15-17.45, Interval 17.45-18.05, Second Session 18.05-19.35
Match days7 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

Christian comes out of retirement to help injury-hit Thunder

The allrounder has been approved as a replacement player following the collision which ruled out Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft

Christian comes out of retirement to help injury-hit Thunder

Hurricane Tim David blows Strikers away for fourth consecutive win

He smacks an unbeaten 62 off just 28 balls to help Hurricanes hunt down 187

Hurricane Tim David blows Strikers away for fourth consecutive win

It was fair for Scorchers fans to doubt me - Allen

The New Zealander has hit form for Perth Scorchers as they hunt for a place in the finals

It was fair for Scorchers fans to doubt me - Allen

Stars shine in Melbourne derby after Cartwright heroics

Duckett and Stoinis also put in a show in chase of Renegades' 168

Stars shine in Melbourne derby after Cartwright heroics

Rutherford blitzes Thunder to last-ball win over Scorchers

The match was overshadowed by a horrific on-field collision between Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams, which held up play for 20 minutes

Rutherford blitzes Thunder to last-ball win over Scorchers
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS64190.228
ST54180.309
HH5418-0.154
PS63360.785
BH6235-0.727
MR62440.413
AS7254-0.299
MS7254-0.531
Full Table