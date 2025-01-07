Matches (27)
Scorchers vs Renegades, 26th Match at Perth, BBL 2024, Jan 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
26th Match (D/N), Perth, January 07, 2025, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scorchers
L
L
W
W
L
Renegades
W
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 08:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 385 Runs • 55 Avg • 133.68 SR
PS9 M • 164 Runs • 82 Avg • 172.63 SR
10 M • 219 Runs • 21.9 Avg • 124.43 SR
MR6 M • 150 Runs • 30 Avg • 137.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.28 Econ • 14.11 SR
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 17.16 SR
MR10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.89 Econ • 16.46 SR
8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 20.62 SR
Squad
PS
MR
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Perth Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.15 start, First Session 16.15-17.45, Interval 17.45-18.05, Second Session 18.05-19.35
|Match days
|7 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
