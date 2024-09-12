Kamran Ghulam, Naseem Shah star in big win for Markhors

Markhors 347 for 6 (Ghulam 115, Samad 62, Mubasir 2-36) beat Panthers 187 all out (Amad 72, Naseem 3-27) by 160 runs

Naseem Shah 's opening salvo with the ball ensured Markhors came away with victory in the opening game of the Champions One-Day Cup against Shadab Khan's Panthers.

Panthers won the toss and inserted Mohammad Rizwan's side in, with Kamran Ghulam 's 102-ball 115 setting the platform for the formidable 347 Markhors posted. Panthers were never really in the contest, with six of the top seven failing to reach double figures as Naseem's 3-27 helped reduce them to 52 for 6. A late rearguard by Amad Butt , who managed a spirited 72, was much too little much too late, and the Markhors secured a 160-run win.

The opening game of a tournament the PCB had set so much faith and investment in saw Faisalabad attract a decent crowd, which grew as the afternoon heat gave way to evening. Panthers had Markhors on a leash early on, prising Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Faizan out before they could really get going. Offspinner Mubasir Khan was the pick of the bowlers, getting rid of Zaman and Salman Ali Agha, but against most of the other bowlers, Markhors made hay.

Shadab Khan was picked off in the middle overs and never returned to bowl, but fellow legspinner Usama Mir was smashed for 83 wicketless runs in his full quota. Amad Butt bore the brunt of a sizzling cameo from Abdul Samad; his 25-ball 62 helped Markhors add 83 runs in the final five overs, posting a total that appeared well above par.