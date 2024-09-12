Matches (17)
Panthers vs Markhors, 1st Match at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 12 2024

1st Match (D/N), Faisalabad, September 12, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Panthers (Pakistan) FlagPanthers (Pakistan)
Markhors (Pakistan) FlagMarkhors (Pakistan)
PAN
MAR
Player
Role
Shadab Khan (c)
Allrounder
Abdul Bangalzai 
Batter
Ahmed Bashir 
Bowler
Amad Butt 
Bowling Allrounder
Arafat Minhas 
Bowler
Azan Awais 
-
Haider Ali 
Middle order Batter
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Mohammad Umar 
Bowler
Mohammad Zeeshan 
Bowler
Mubasir Khan 
Allrounder
Rizwan Mehmood 
-
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Umar Siddiq 
Opening Batter
Usama Mir 
Bowler
Usman Khan 
Top order Batter
Match details
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Series
Season2024
Match days12 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Champions One-Day Cup

