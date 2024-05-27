Washout at Beckenham between SE Stars and Western Storm

Western Storm 38 for 3 vs South East Stars - match abandoned

Torrential rain washed out all hopes of a positive result between SE Stars and Western Storm in their Bank Holiday Monday clash at Beckenham.

Only six overs were possible in which time the visitors reached 38 for 3 before the heavens opened, drenching the outfield and leaving pools of water on the bowlers' run-ups.

Umpires James Tredwell and Fiona Richards gave the ground every chance to recover, calling for a 4.45pm inspection, but a further shower left them no alternative but to abandon the game. Both sides take two points meaning Stars are still unbeaten while Storm are yet to win in the campaign.

In the little play before the rain there was a lovely moment for Tilly Corteen-Coleman and a dazzling piece of fielding from Stars' all-rounder Paige Scholfield.

England U19 slow left-arm spinner Corteen-Coleman, currently on a pay as you play contract with Stars gave the hosts the perfect start, bowling Alex Griffiths with the first ball of the game.

Shortly afterwards, Tash Farrant removed Emma Corney, the batter's attempted pull shot coming off the toe end of the bat for Phoebe Franklin to take a good catch falling forward at mid-wicket.