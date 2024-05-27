Matches (16)
11th Match, Beckenham, May 27, 2024, Charlotte Edwards Cup
No result

Report

Washout at Beckenham between SE Stars and Western Storm

Heavy rain ruins Bank Holiday Monday clash in Charlotte Edwards Cup

ECB Reporters Network
27-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
Phoebe Franklin prepares to bowl, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, South East Stars vs Southern Vipers, Beckenham, April 29, 2023

Phoebe Franklin prepares to bowl  •  Getty Images for Surrey CCC

Western Storm 38 for 3 vs South East Stars - match abandoned
Torrential rain washed out all hopes of a positive result between SE Stars and Western Storm in their Bank Holiday Monday clash at Beckenham.
Only six overs were possible in which time the visitors reached 38 for 3 before the heavens opened, drenching the outfield and leaving pools of water on the bowlers' run-ups.
Umpires James Tredwell and Fiona Richards gave the ground every chance to recover, calling for a 4.45pm inspection, but a further shower left them no alternative but to abandon the game. Both sides take two points meaning Stars are still unbeaten while Storm are yet to win in the campaign.
In the little play before the rain there was a lovely moment for Tilly Corteen-Coleman and a dazzling piece of fielding from Stars' all-rounder Paige Scholfield.
England U19 slow left-arm spinner Corteen-Coleman, currently on a pay as you play contract with Stars gave the hosts the perfect start, bowling Alex Griffiths with the first ball of the game.
Shortly afterwards, Tash Farrant removed Emma Corney, the batter's attempted pull shot coming off the toe end of the bat for Phoebe Franklin to take a good catch falling forward at mid-wicket.
Then just before the rain arrived, Niamh Holland, who'd struck some fine boundaries square of the wicket chanced her arm on a short single to Scholfield and paid the price, the South African pulling off a direct hit despite only having one stump to aim at.
South East StarsWestern StormStorm vs SE StarsCharlotte Edwards Cup

Storm Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
A Griffiths
bowled01
EV Corney
caught610
NF Holland
run out2018
NAJ Wraith
not out106
SN Luff
not out11
Extras(w 1)
Total38(3 wkts; 6 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Charlotte Edwards Cup

TEAMMWLPTNRR
CS330131.532
BLZ330120.266
SES320100.881
THDER31250.018
VP31240.217
SUNR3124-1.156
WS3022-0.625
ND3030-0.884
Full Table
