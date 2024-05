The Blaze 152 for 5 (Bryce 61, Gaur 3-39) beat Thunder 151 for 6 (Lamb 63*, Balling 2-25) by five wickets

Blaze continued their flying start to the Charlotte Edwards Cup with a five-wicket victory over Thunder at breezy Loughborough.

Put in, Thunder were lifted to 151 for 6 by a pugnacious fifth-wicket partnership of 73 from 50 balls by Emma Lamb , who continued her excellent form with an unbeaten 63, and Ailsa Lister (44). Grace Ballinger led the Blaze bowling with 2 for 25.

Blaze were then steered to 152 for 5 with seven balls remaining, and a third successive win, by a perfectly-judged 61 by Kathryn Bryce . Mahika Gaur removed both openers early on her way to 3 for 39 and Thunder were well in the game until the closing overs before Bryce climbed into the attack to leave the visitors nursing successive defeats following Friday's loss to South East Stars at Beckenham.

Thunder was rumbling in the skies overhead as Thunder started their innings brightly with 19 from the first two overs before Ballinger bowled Fi Morris through an attempted slog.

Seren Smale soon perished when she hesitated over a sharp single and was beaten by Lucy Higham's throw. Eleanor Threlkeld was then bowled by a beauty from Kirstie Gordon before heavy rain arrived with Thunder on 55 for 3 from nine overs.

In an immediate statement of intent after the resumption, Lamb reverse-swept the first two balls for four in an over that went for 16. Danielle Collins fell to the Bryce sisters, stumped by Sarah off Kathryn, but Lister offered Lamb aggressive support to rattle up a half-century stand in 35 balls.

Lamb passed 50 in 38 balls and supplied a steady foil for the feisty Lister who struck six fours before lifting Nadine de Klerk to long on where Marie Kelly judged a fiendishly difficult catch perfectly in the swirling wind.

Gaur damaged Blaze's reply early with two wickets in her first eight balls, abetted by careless batting as Kelly lifted a pull to deep square and Teresa Graves chipped to mid-wicket. The Bryce sisters rebuilt with a stand of 47 from 39 balls before Sarah Bryce (24) sliced Tara Norris to backward point.

At 64 for 3 after ten overs, Blaze need impetus and de Klerk supplied it with 14 from three balls from Collins. Morris then skilfully returned a brake to the scoring and de Klerk's assault (25) ended when she top-edged a skier off Gaur to Hannah Jones at fine leg.