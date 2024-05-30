Fi Morris stars with bat and ball as Thunder rumble Sparks

Thunder 125 for 7 (Morris 43, Davis 2-19) beat Central Sparks 121 for 8 (Arlott 28, Graham 3-16, Morris 3-22) by three wickets

Lancashire Thunder achieved one of their best results of the season when they overcame the previously undefeated Central Sparks by three wickets in their Charlotte Edwards Cup match at Emirates Old Trafford

Having won the toss and opted to bowl first, Thunder restricted Sparks to 121 for 8 in their 20 overs, with Phoebe Graham taking 3 for 16 and Fi Morris 3 for 22. Thunder chased down that target with one over to spare, Morris again catching the eye with 43, although Sparks made their opponents fight all the way for their spoils.

Sparks' innings got off to a woeful start when Tara Norris bowled Chloe Brewer and Davina Perrin with the second and third balls of the match and those setbacks rather set the tone for the visitors' effort with the bat.

Abbey Freeborn took the attack to the bowlers but was caught by Morris at midwicket for a 12-ball 15 when she tried to pull a short delivery from Graham. And Morris then took the next two wickets, trapping Courtney Webb lbw for 9 and having the Sparks skipper Eve Jones caught at backward point by Sophie Morris for 19 when trying to drive a wide full toss.

The departure of the former Thunder batter left Sparks on 54 for 5 at the midpoint of their innings but it was followed three balls later by a shower which delayed play for 25 minutes.

On the resumption, Katie George and Charis Paveley took 19 runs off the next three overs but Fi Morris ended their promising stand with another full toss, George driving the full bunger straight back to the bowler and departing for 17.

However, a late boost to the Sparks effort was provided by Emily Arlott who put on 47 in 36 balls with Paveley, a stand which included a huge six over square leg in Norris's final over. Graham ended this fun in her last set of six when she had Arlott caught by Hannah Jones for 28 when sweeping and Grace Potts taken at deep midwicket by Danni Collins off the final ball of the innings.

Those dismissals left Sparks very moderately placed and in no respect did 121 for 8 resemble a par total, Paveley finished with a useful run-a-ball 27 not out.

Despite facing an asking-rate only a scrap above six runs an over, Thunder's pursuit was littered with errors. Emma Lamb was caught at short fine leg by Chloe Brewer off Paveley for 10 and when Georgia Davis dismissed Seren Smale and Ellie Threlkeld with successive deliveries, the home side were 42 for 3 in the sixth over.

Fi Morris tried to restore some stability but she soon lost Danni Collins, who was bowled for 5 when hitting across the line in George's first over. Ailsa Lister then helped Morris add a further 38 in 28 balls but the opener's luck ran out on 43 when she attempted another pull off Hannah Baker and George took a fine catch at deep midwicket.