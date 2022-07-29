Gardner 52* trumps Renuka's 4 for 18 as Australia come back from the brink

Australia Women 157 for 7 (Gardner 52*, Harris 37, Renuka 4-18) beat India Women 154 for 8 (Harmanpreet 52, Shafali 48, Jonassen 4-22) by three wickets

Women's cricket got off to a spectacular start in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with Australia giving India a reminder that you can never write them off, even in near-impossible situations. Chasing 155, Australia were reduced to 49 for 5 after a fiery burst of 4 for 18 from seamer Renuka Singh , but a href="http://www.espncricinfo.com/player/ashleigh-gardner-858809">Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris pulled off an incredible rescue act to win with an over to spare.

A skyrocketing asking-rate that had Australia needing 89 off the last 10 overs eventually turned into a cruise. Harris, who was batting in a T20I for the first time since 2016, smashed 37 off 20 balls, while Gardner stayed unbeaten on 52 off 35 to give Australia a winning start in pursuit of their maiden gold medal.

India's spinners prove ineffective



Apart from Deepti Sharma, every other India spinner was extremely expensive. Left-armer Radha Yadav, in particular, struggled on a pitch that did not offer the kind of bite that she thrives on. When she pitched short, Harris targeted the square boundaries on both sides of the wicket, and when she went full, Harris stepped out and powered the ball straight down the ground. The other left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad also suffered, going for 24 runs in two overs. Thriving against spin, Harris and Gardner raised their 50-run partnership off 31 balls and put the pressure right back on India.

Gardner sees Australia home

Off the last ball of the 13th over, India had a much-needed breakthrough when Harris was out to a superb catch from Harmanpreet running sideways for a 20-ball 37. A moment that should have galvanised India only freed up Australia to go for broke. This time it was debutant Off the last ball of the 13th over, India had a much-needed breakthrough when Harris was out to a superb catch from Harmanpreet running sideways for a 20-ball 37. A moment that should have galvanised India only freed up Australia to go for broke. This time it was debutant Meghna Singh who came under fire, her friendly length deliveries too easy for Alana King to put away as Australia's batting depth began to emerge. King was no second fiddle to Gardner, whose excellent use of the crease to cut ensured India's spinners soon started running on reserves. When Gardner brought up her half-century off just 34 balls, Australia were just three away from victory. King then clattered the winning runs through midwicket with six balls to spare as Australia pulled off a great escape.

Renuka Singh bowled a ripper to dismiss Tahlia McGrath • Getty Images

Renuka's dream burst

Renuka doesn't have the pace, but relies on accuracy, swing and subtle variations off the deck. Alyssa Healy found out second ball as she poked to slip for a duck. Then Meg Lanning was out for 8 to a micro-second's indecision and was caught at point having been trapped between going for a full-blooded cut and a gentle push. Beth Mooney chopped on for 10 and Tahlia McGrath played down the wrong line to a nipbacker that flattened her leg stump. India were on a rampage, victory and status of being Australia's bogey team all but written. Except, their execution in the second half of the chase went awry and their total of 154 wasn't enough.

India's promise before the carnage

Before India's batting unravelled, there was a start full of promise. Reprieved in the second over by Haynes, Smriti Mandhana proved there was full value for shots on an excellent deck. Walking out of her crease repeatedly to negate late swing, she cover drove imperiously, unleashed the lofted hit against spin and played the pull in front of square. But Australia hit back in the fourth over when Darcie Brown broke a sequence of two fours with one that held its line as Mandhana nicked off for a 17-ball 24.

Lucky Shafali tees off

After a slight role-reversal, where she played second fiddle to Mandhana early on, After a slight role-reversal, where she played second fiddle to Mandhana early on, Shafali Verma showed signs of her destruction in the sixth over when she shovelled Megan Schutt down the ground for her second four. Then, as if to show there's more to her game, she tickled legspinner King nicely behind her for another boundary. Yet, there was a sense that Shafali was yet to fully break the shackles. But before she could, Australia reprieved her thrice. Between the reprieves, though, there was brute bottom-handed power on display. From 11 off 13, Shafali finished with 48 off 33 when she was out to a leg-side strangle by left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen.