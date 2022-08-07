Australia out to cement their legacy, India out to make history
Lanning's women have won everything but Harmanpreet's are still chasing that elusive global title
Big pictureTwo years after they played the T20I World Cup final in front of 86,174 fans at a packed MCG, Australia and India will square off in the gold-medal match at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Form guideIndia WWWLW (last five matches, most recent first)
Australia WWWWW
Players to watchIndia are blessed to have three quality allrounders in Deepti, Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana. Deepti has lent much needed batting depth and has been Harmanpreet's go-to bowler to restrict run-flow, while Rana has been the banker. Vastrakar's inclusion has given the team the balance they missed when they played Australia in the opener. She is a useful medium-pacer and can wield the long handle down the order. This is firmly a team that is carving out an identity that isn't always superstar centric.
Team newsThe only question dilemma India may have is between picking a makeshift wicketkeeper who offers batting depth in Yastika Bhatia or an out-and-out wicketkeeper in Taniya Bhatia. The spate of run outs under pressure on Saturday made it amply clear it helps to have a proper wicketkeeper in crunch moments.
Pitch and conditionsForty overs of cricket would have already been played on the surface by the time the final comes around, with the bronze medal playoff between New Zealand and England having finished. On Saturday, the adjacent surface, prepared similarly with an even grass cover that aids consistent bounce, remained good for batting right through. Expect more of the same on Super Sunday.
Stats and trivia
- India have lost only two wickets in the powerplay across four matches, the fewest by any team in the CWG
- India's powerplay scoring rate of 8.73 is by far the fastest among all teams in the tournament.
- Since March 2020, Alyssa Healy has managed just 140 runs in 16 T20Is at an average of 10.76 and strike rate of 84.84.
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo