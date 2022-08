ICC rankings: Mooney back at No. 1 among T20I batters, Rodrigues zooms into top ten

Among the bowlers, Sophie Ecclestone held on to the top spot after picking up five wickets in Birmingham, but there were some changes below her within the top ten. Katherine Brunt picked up five wickets too, at an economy rate of 5.06 (Ecclestone went at 6.29) and rose to No. 2, while Shabnim Ismail and Megan Schutt both moved up two positions, to fourth and fifth respectively. Sarah Glenn , who was at No. 2, has dropped to third place.