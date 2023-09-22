Joe Denly props up Kent to keep Division One fate in balance

Kent 235 (Denly 73, Gregory 4-52) and 44 for 2 drew with Somerset 404 for 4 dec (Goldsworthy 122, Lammonby 109, Kohler-Cadmore 68*)

Relegation-threatened Kent had to endure the ordeal of a final day follow-on before emerging from the rain-ruined LV= Insurance County Championship match against Somerset at Taunton with a potentially valuable draw.

The visitors were bowled out for 235 after Somerset had declared their first-innings total on an overnight 404 for 4, Joe Denly making a priceless 73 to guide his side from a perilous 31 for 4. Skipper Tom Abell was the pick of the home bowling attack with 4 for 52, while Lewis Gregory claimed 3 for 49.

Trailing by 169 and faced with a possible 41 overs in their second innings, Kent made a better fist of things and were 44 for 2 when the players shook hands at 4.30pm. They took six points from the game and Somerset 12.

The home side's decision to declare on their overnight total robbed Tom Kohler-Cadmore of the chance to break Viv Richards' record for the fastest first-class century scored by a home player at Taunton - 48 balls against Glamorgan in 1986. The former Yorkshire player was left unbeaten on 68, off 31 deliveries, having struck eight sixes and two fours.

But the declaration also offered the hosts their only chance of winning the game. And it soon looked more than an outside bet as Kent lost four wickets in the first 10.3 overs of the day, Gregory claiming three of them from the Marcus Trescothick Pavilion End.

The experienced allrounder had Ben Compton caught behind pushing forward, Daniel Bell-Drummond pouched at midwicket off a full toss and Jack Leaning leg-before in a seven-over opening spell of 3 for 30 that included four no-balls.

Jack Brooks, on his final Somerset appearance, weighed in with the wicket of Tawanda Muyeye, well caught low down by Andy Umeed at second slip and there was clear evidence of help for the seamers in a pitch that retained a tinge of greenness.

The number of times Kent batsmen played and missed offered evidence that their own bowling attack had failed to capitalise on favourable first-day conditions after skipper Leaning had won the toss.

The visitors' need for batting points saw them bat positively in adversity, aided by an unusually wayward three overs from Neil Wagner, which cost 32 runs, mainly due to over-pitching. Denly and Harry Finch added 54 in 10.1 overs before the latter nicked a drive off seamer Abell through to wicketkeeper James Rew.

Denly was severe on anything around half-volley length, producing a string of well-timed straight and cover drives to move to 40 by lunch, which was taken at 110 for 5.

The afternoon session began well for Kent with Marcus O'Riordan providing good support for Denly, who went to a precious half-century off 74 balls, with eight fours. The pair built on the score with increasing confidence and had added 71 in 17.2 overs when O'Riordan fell lbw moving across his stumps to a delivery from Abell.

Still it seemed Kent might avoid the follow-on and perhaps notch a batting point until a clatter of wickets with the total on 200 saw Abell gain another leg-before decision to remove Denly before striking again four balls later, bowling Jas Singh for a duck.

With no addition to the score, Joey Evison, who had batted well for his 23, pulled a short ball from Wagner to Tom Banton at square leg. Michael Hogan, injured bowling on the first day, walked out with a runner and contributed 19 to a last-wicket stand of 35 with Arafat Bhuiyan before having his stumps scattered by Abell, who had been prevented from bowling by a side problem for much of the season.

Tea was taken before Compton and Muyeye launched the Kent follow-on, knowing their side had garnered only one bonus point from the match and desperate to ensure five for the draw.