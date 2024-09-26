Matches (9)
Durham vs Kent, 66th Match at Chester-le-Street, County DIV1, Sep 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

66th Match, Chester-le-Street, September 26 - 29, 2024, County Championship Division One
Durham FlagDurham
Kent FlagKent
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:38
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
Match days26,27,28,29 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News

Batty praises 'irreplaceable' Stewart as Surrey seal three titles in a row

Head coach hails outgoing director of cricket, who is retiring after 11 years in the role

Kyle Abbott makes quick work of Worcestershire as Hampshire climb to second

Worcestershire succumb in an hour's play on final morning as hosts eye runners-up finish

Somerset sunk inside an hour as Surrey land third title in a row

Lancashire live to fight another day after challengers fall at penultimate hurdle

Surrey move to brink of Championship three-peat after crushing Durham

Third consecutive title awaits after Dan Worrall, Sam Curran four-fors set up ten-wicket win

Luke Wells flips the script as Lancashire's survival threatens Somerset's title tilt

Gutsy century and two wickets for Wells gives Lancashire edge in Somerset's pursuit of 393

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
SUR13823221
HANTS13516195
SOM13526193
ESSEX13634179
DURH13444158
WORCS13346151
WARKS13148146
NOTTS13247141
LANCS13364126
KENT1318485
Full Table