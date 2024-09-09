Matches (7)
Essex vs Notts, 57th Match at Chelmsford, County DIV1, Sep 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score

57th Match, Chelmsford, September 09 - 12, 2024, County Championship Division One
Essex FlagEssex
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
County Ground, Chelmsford
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
Match days9,10,11,12 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
SUR11713193
SOM11416169
HANTS11415156
ESSEX11434149
WORCS11335134
WARKS11137132
DURH11334130
NOTTS11137116
LANCS11254106
KENT1117371
