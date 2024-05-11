Tom Prest century gives Hampshire control

Hosts pile on 503 but Durham responded positively after 146.4 overs in the field

Tom Prest followed an 85 against Lancashire with a second County Championship century • Getty Images

Durham 146 for 3 (Lees 71, Dawson 2-57) trail Hampshire 503 (Orr 126, Prest 102, Parkinson 4-176) by 357 runs

Tom Prest flaunted his significant talent with his second Vitality County Championship hundred as Hampshire and Durham's Division One clash turned into a run-fest.

The 21-year-old expertly scored 102, to dovetail with Ali Orr's day one century and Ben Brown's 75th first-class fifty, to help Hampshire to 503.

Alex Lees led Durham's response on a Utilita Bowl pitch which has displayed heavy spin in patches but has mostly been fun in the sun to bat on.

The opener scored 71 before departing in the penultimate over of the day, having teamed up with David Bedingham to put on a match-high 97 for the third wicket. Durham ended the day on 146 for 3, 357 in arrears.

Prest furthered his reputation of being Hampshire's most exciting homegrown batter since James Vince while showing his complete range.

He had enthusiastically reached his half-century on the first evening but was forced to bedded in with Ben Brown, as the visitors bowled accurately during the morning. The pair eventually added 72 together.

Prest's overnight partner Liam Dawson was leg before in the third over of the day - having survived a caught behind appeal from Ben Raine the delivery before.

The former England under 19 captain cemented his place in the Hampshire side after a century against Essex in the penultimate match of last season, before an 85 against Lancashire last month proved the ton was no fluke.

He never looked in any discomfort, not offering up a single chance as he strode his side to three batting points and a 161-ball century.

Prest guided to first slip two balls after reaching three figures to give Brydon Carse his first wicket of the season - having gone nought for 285 up until that point in 2024.

Brown, who passed fifty in 95 balls, and Felix Organ maintained Hampshire's progress - with a clear intention to only have to bat once, especially with rain forecast on Monday.

They put on 60 before a flurry of wickets ended the innings. Brown lost control of the bat and splattered one-handed to midwicket, Organ was run out by James Fuller's lazy running, Kyle Abbott was bowled by a Callum Parkinson ripper before Fuller - after some exciting shot-making - lost his off stump.

Parkinson ended with an expensive four-for, with debutant Peter Siddle pilfering three. Hampshire reached 500 at home for the first time since 2019.

Vince called for his spinners as soon as the eighth and ninth overs and was quickly rewarded with turn for Dawson and Organ - the former seeing two loud lbw appeals turned down in his first over.

Organ was the first to strike when Scott Borthwick brought tea by misreading a full straight delivery to be bowled, and end a pacy 45-run stand with Lees. And then Colin Ackermann was plumb in front to Dawson.

Lees batted himself out of danger of becoming a victim of the spin and variable bounce with a series of aggressive boundary shots.

But the spell of peril eased and Lees slipped back down the gears to reach 50 for the second time this year in exactly 100 balls, with Bedingham keeping him company.