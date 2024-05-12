David Bedingham beds in to help Durham put Hampshire game to sleep

Visitors bat through day three to close 93 behind with two wickets still standing

Durham 410 for 8 (Bedingham 144, Dawson 5-171) trail Hampshire 503 by 93 runs

David Bedingham cruised to his second Vitality County Championship century of the season to keep pace with Division One's leading run-scorers. Durham batter Bedingham has 490 runs so far this season - sitting just behind Alex Davies, Joe Clarke and Daniel Bell-Drummond - and boasts an average of 81.66 after a serene 144 against Hampshire.

Liam Dawson got through the most overs he had bowled in an innings - 62 so far - and was rewarded with his 11th five-wicket haul.

Hampshire still lead by 93 runs, as Durham totted up 410 for 8 in response to 503, and unless something remarkable happens this fixture is heading for a third successive Utilita Bowl draw.

Bedingham has passed 1000 first-class runs in two of the three full seasons he has played for Durham - and you would fancy him beating those efforts of 1029 in 2021 and 1019 last year. This was also his 14th century for Durham, across all formats, but with the placid nature of the pitch, this must rate as one of the easiest to reach.

The occasional "loose cobbles" - as Peter Siddle had described them - became rarer on day three for the spinners, while the fast bowlers were forced to toil away with straight fields to defend runs. That isn't to deprecate Bedingham's efforts. He constantly felt on top and in a comfortable rhythm throughout his six-and-a-half-hour stay at the crease.

Bedingham forged partnerships with whoever fancied sticking around. Alex Lees had added 97 with him on day two. Nightwatcher Matthew Potts bit into an hour-and-a-half of day three with 70 runs alongside Bedingham. Potts, who scored an unbeaten 149 in a similar role earlier in the season, didn't look out of place batting at No. 5 and scoring 34 before he chipped Dawson to midwicket.

Ollie Robinson had his record of scoring a half-century in every innings this season ended two overs later when Dawson bowled him with a beauty that spun across the right-handed batter and kissed his off stump. But Graham Clark joined up with Bedingham to ease Durham away from any worries of failing to avoid the follow-on - becoming the first pair to a century stand, having seen seven fifty partnerships previously unconverted in the match.

Bedingham moved to a 193-ball century with a caress through the off side, before celebrating a few overs later with four consecutive boundaries off Kyle Abbott.

The only true negative of his innings was pushing Clark through for a single, only for James Fuller to hit directly from fine leg to end the 111-run stand.

Brydon Carse was dropped on 10 but caught at point on 18 to hand Dawson his fifth. It was the left-arm spinner's sixth five-for since the start of last season, although by far the hardest he'd had to work. Felix Organ's offspin was also seen more than it had before - 40 overs - and he was recompensated by finally seeing off Bedingham, caught behind with a hint of spin.