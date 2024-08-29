Fletcha Middleton century drives Hampshire before Lancashire fight back

Hampshire 330 for 9 (Middleton 109, Gubbins 75, Dawson 46*) vs Lancashire

Hampshire's Fletcha Middleton made his second century of the season but his team could do no better that share the spoils with relegation-threatened Lancashire on the first day of their Vitality County Championship match at Emirates Old Trafford.

Middleton made 109 and shared a second-wicket partnership of 151 with Nick Gubbins, only for the home side to take six wickets in the evening session and leave the visitors on 330 for nine at the close.

However, having asked Hampshire to bat first and using a Kookaburra ball on a pitch offering them little obvious help, Lancashire's bowlers will surely be pleased to have fought back against opponents who had been 158 for one in mid-afternoon.

Tom Aspinwall was the most successful of the quicker bowlers with three for 96 but leg-spinner Luke Wells matched his contribution with three for 69 from 19 overs.

Opener Toby Albert was caught by George Bell off Aspinwall for six in the fourth over of the day but Hampshire's second-wicket pair dominated the rest of the first session and came into lunch on 80 for one after 30 overs.

Middleton and Gubbins continued to milk the Lancashire attack in the afternoon session. Gubbins reached his fifty off 122 balls with seven fours and Middleton the same landmark off 96 but with two fewer boundaries.

Indeed, the pair looked set to threaten the second-wicket records for matches between these counties when Gubbins was caught at the wicket off Wells for 75 to end his stand with Middleton on 151.

Hampshire skipper James Vince cover-drove his first ball for four but came yards down the wicket to Tom Hartley in the next over and skied a catch to Josh Bohannon at short-extra cover. Vince's dismissal for five left the visitors on 165 for three and it was left to Middleton and Ben Brown to guide their side to 203 without further loss at tea.

Middleton hit two fours in the space of four balls off Aspinwall and then tucked the next delivery from the Lancashire seamer backward of square for a single to reach his century off 173 balls with 13 fours.

A quarter of an hour later, though, he inside-edged an attempted drive off Wells into his stumps and that began a poor half-hour for Hampshire, who lost three wickets for 14 runs in nine overs.

Lancashire took the new ball as soon as it became available and Aspinwall struck twice in successive overs with it. Having made 40, Brown pulled the 20-year-old straight to Wells at square-leg and Tom Prest lasted just nine balls before he was caught by Venkatesh Iyer at backward point for one.

Three overs from the close James Fuller was caught behind off George Balderson for 23 and Kyle Abbott was then leg before wicket for a three-ball duck in the same over. And next over there was even more success for Lancashire when John Turner was leg before to his first ball, thus giving Wells his third wicket of the day. Liam Dawson hit Wells for a six and a four off the last two balls of the day to finish on 46 not out.