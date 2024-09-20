Matches (17)
63rd Match, Manchester, September 17 - 20, 2024, County Championship Division One
Lancashire FlagLancashire
140 & 398
Somerset FlagSomerset
(T:393) 146 & 224

Lancashire won by 168 runs

Somerset sunk inside an hour as Surrey land third title in a row

Lancashire live to fight another day after challengers fall at penultimate hurdle

ECB Reporters Network
20-Sep-2024 • 46 mins ago
Lancashire 140 (Jennings 56, Overton 4-32, Gregory 4-50) and 398 (Wells 130, Bohannon 60, Leach 3-57) beat Somerset 146 (Bailey 4-36, Balderson 4-50) and 224 (Vaughan 68, Wells 4-36) by 168 runs
Surrey's third successive Vitality County Championship title was confirmed when Lancashire took just 32 minutes and 7.1 overs on the fourth morning to complete their 168-run victory over Somerset at Emirates Old Trafford.
Resuming on 204 for 6, Somerset were dismissed for 224 with Luke Wells taking two of the wickets to finish with 4 for 36 and Anderson Phillip the other two to finish with 3 for 81.
While the result ends Somerset's hopes of a breakthrough County Championship title, it still means that Lancashire are favourites to be relegated after next week's round of matches.
Keaton Jennings' side will be playing Division Two cricket next season regardless of the result of their game against Worcestershire if Nottinghamshire take ten points from their final match at home to Warwickshire, who would also need five points from that game.
Somerset lost a wicket to the first ball of the day when Lewis Gregory was deceived by Wells' googly and bowled for a golden duck
Next over, Lancashire enjoyed more success when Craig Overton was leg before wicket to Anderson Phillip for 4 and after pulling Wells for two fours, Brett Randell was bowled for 9 when trying to repeat the feat. The game ended and Surrey's title was confirmed when James Rew was bowled off an inside edge by Phillip for 31
Collectors of statistical oddities might wish to note that this is the first match in the history of the County Championship in which 21 wickets have fallen on the first day and the game has lasted until the fourth morning without weather interruption.
Somerset Innings
Player NameRB
ARI Umeed
bowled42
AM Vaughan
caught68121
TA Lammonby
bowled4983
TB Abell
lbw56
T Kohler-Cadmore
caught2338
JEK Rew
bowled3190
KL Aldridge
caught1953
L Gregory
bowled01
C Overton
lbw44
BG Randell
bowled912
MJ Leach
not out08
Extras(b 1, lb 9, nb 2)
Total224(10 wkts; 69.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
SUR13823221
HANTS13516195
SOM13526193
ESSEX13634179
DURH13444158
WORCS13346151
WARKS13148146
NOTTS13247141
LANCS13364126
KENT1318485
Full Table