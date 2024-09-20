Somerset sunk inside an hour as Surrey land third title in a row

Lancashire 140 (Jennings 56, Overton 4-32, Gregory 4-50) and 398 (Wells 130, Bohannon 60, Leach 3-57) beat Somerset 146 (Bailey 4-36, Balderson 4-50) and 224 (Vaughan 68, Wells 4-36) by 168 runs

Surrey's third successive Vitality County Championship title was confirmed when Lancashire took just 32 minutes and 7.1 overs on the fourth morning to complete their 168-run victory over Somerset at Emirates Old Trafford.

Resuming on 204 for 6, Somerset were dismissed for 224 with Luke Wells taking two of the wickets to finish with 4 for 36 and Anderson Phillip the other two to finish with 3 for 81.

While the result ends Somerset's hopes of a breakthrough County Championship title, it still means that Lancashire are favourites to be relegated after next week's round of matches.

Keaton Jennings' side will be playing Division Two cricket next season regardless of the result of their game against Worcestershire if Nottinghamshire take ten points from their final match at home to Warwickshire, who would also need five points from that game.

Somerset lost a wicket to the first ball of the day when Lewis Gregory was deceived by Wells' googly and bowled for a golden duck

Next over, Lancashire enjoyed more success when Craig Overton was leg before wicket to Anderson Phillip for 4 and after pulling Wells for two fours, Brett Randell was bowled for 9 when trying to repeat the feat. The game ended and Surrey's title was confirmed when James Rew was bowled off an inside edge by Phillip for 31