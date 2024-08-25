Matches (18)
48th Match, The Oval, August 22 - 25, 2024, County Championship Division One
Lancashire FlagLancashire
204 & 177
Surrey FlagSurrey
444/9d

Surrey won by an innings and 63 runs

McKerr mops up Lancashire resistance as Surrey march on

Division One leaders need less than two session to take the nine wickets they needed

ECB Reporters Network
25-Aug-2024 • 22 mins ago
Conor McKerr delivers the ball, Surrey vs Lancashire, Vitality County Championship, Division One, Kia Oval, August 22, 2024

Conor McKerr's four-for wrapped up the game  •  Getty Images for Surrey CCC

Surrey 444 for 9 dec (Burns 227, Foakes 82) beat Lancashire 204 (Clark 4-57) and 177 (Hurst 64, McKerr 4-27, Worrall 3-34, Clark 3-43) by an innings and 63 runs
Title favourites Surrey took less than two sessions on day four to bowl out Lancashire for 177 at the Kia Oval to complete an impressive innings-and-63-run victory.
Conor McKerr polished off Lancashire's tail to finish with 4 for 27 while Dan Worrall and Jordan Clark picked up three wickets apiece as long-time Division One leaders Surrey, champions in 2022 and 2023, made it seven wins from ten Vitality County Championship matches this season. It is another big step for Surrey towards a third title in a row.
Matty Hurst, Lancashire's highly rated 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, tried hard to hold up Surrey by adding a fine 64 to a first-innings 46 in what is only his 12th first-class appearance but there was never any real doubt about the eventual result as wickets fell regularly
Lancashire resumed still 214 runs adrift on 26 for 1 from 11.1 overs, after a rain-hit third day had seemingly given them a chance of escaping with a draw, but lost their last nine wickets for 151 runs as Surrey's five-man pace attack proved too hot for them to handle for the second time in the game.
Worrall, the Championship's leading wicket-taker with 40 at an average of only 15.55 runs apiece, made the initial breakthroughs by dismissing Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings for 13 and 16-year-old debutant Rocky Flintoff in successive balls in the fifth full over of the morning.
First, coming from around the wicket to left-hander Jennings, he swung one back into the former England Test opener who offered no shot and saw the ball thud into the top of his off stump. And another fine piece of bowling by Worrall immediately inflicted a first ball duck on young Flintoff, the son of former England captain Andrew who had batted so promisingly for 32 on day one as Lancashire's youngest first-class cricketer.
Pushing forward to an outswinger that also bounced perhaps more than he expected, Flintoff edged to keeper Ben Foakes who took an excellent diving catch in front of first slip.
That left Lancashire 33 for 3 and they soon declined further to 82 for 5 as Josh Bohannon chopped a short, rising ball from Clark into his stumps to go for 29 and George Balderson edged a returning Worrall to second slip on four.
Hurst, however, was then joined by Venkatesh Iyer in a sixth-wicket stand of 36 that at least took Lancashire through to lunch, with Iyer even having the temerity to flip Worrall over the short leg-side boundary for six. Yet it took only two balls after the interval for Surrey to break the stand, with Iyer nibbling at Clark outside off stump and thin-edging through to Foakes.
Tom Hartley also offered some lower resistance, battling through a testing spell from Sam Curran in which he was beaten several times before hitting Will Jacks' off spin over long-on for six.
Hurst, though, was disgusted with himself for clipping the first ball of McKerr's second spell - an innocuous loosener - straight into Ryan Patel's hands at midwicket after a defiant 116-ball stay featuring seven fours. And the end was nigh when McKerr took two more wickets in his eighth over, Tom Aspinwall lofting a full toss straight to mid off and Josh Boyden losing his off stump to depart for a second-ball duck.
Hartley was last man out, for 22, fending McKerr to Patel at short leg just after 3pm. Worrall finished with 3 for 34 while Clark took his own season's Championship wicket tally to 32 with his 3 for 43.
Lancashire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
LWP Wells
bowled417
KK Jennings
bowled1345
JJ Bohannon
bowled2963
R Flintoff
caught01
MF Hurst
caught64116
GP Balderson
caught419
VR Iyer
caught1521
TW Hartley
caught2255
TH Aspinwall
caught622
JA Boyden
bowled03
WSA Williams
not out313
Extras(b 1, lb 10, nb 6)
Total177(10 wkts; 62 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
SUR10712164
SOM10*315137
ESSEX10*423132
DURH10324126
HANTS10*314122
WORCS10235114
NOTTS10136104
LANCS10244103
WARKS10*036101
KENT1016369
Full Table