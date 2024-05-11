Matches (11)
Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
25th Match, The Oval, May 10 - 13, 2024, County Championship Division One
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
(96 ov) 318/8
Surrey FlagSurrey

Day 1 - Surrey chose to field.

Current RR: 3.31
Clark vs Barnard in Oval showdown

Opening day of Surrey vs Warwickshire defined by two allrounders and outstanding signings

Matt Roller
10-May-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Jordan Clark pegged Warwickshire bag with regular strikes  •  Surrey CCC/Getty Images

Warwickshire 318 for 8 (Barnard 96*, Clark 4-50) vs Surrey
This was a day defined by the performances of two allrounders who have been among the outstanding county signings of the modern era: Jordan Clark, the underestimated linchpin of Surrey's back-to-back Championship titles, and Ed Barnard, who needs four runs on Saturday to complete his maiden first-class hundred as a Warwickshire player.
Clark showed some promise as a red-ball cricketer in his Lancashire days: he dismissed Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow as part of a Roses hat-trick in 2018, which proved to be his final season at the club. But when he arrived at Surrey, the defending champions, it was hard to see how he would become a regular feature in their Championship side.
He has done that and more, playing a pivotal role in their recent success. His batting and bowling averages for the club are near-identical (28.20 and 28.23 respectively) and he has thrived as a first-change bowler in a four or five-man seam attack. Last week, he struck 106 not out off 102 balls in Surrey's convincing victory over Hampshire.
Clark burst this game open for Surrey after Warwickshire's bright start, racing to 50 for 0 in 10 overs after being asked to bat first. He struck in his second over, going wide on the crease and nipping one back past Alex Davies' leave to uproot his off stump; when Sean Abbott trapped Rob Yates lbw in his next over, Warwickshire had lost both openers inside three balls.
Sam Hain made his return to the Warwickshire side after missing the start of the season for personal reasons, and started brightly after twin hundreds for the seconds last week. But he was incorrectly given out caught behind on the stroke of lunch to Kemar Roach, who then had Jacob Bethell caught at second slip - after Dom Sibley parried the initial chance at first - after lunch.
And Clark struck regularly through the day, as if to prove his worth: he trapped Dan Mousley on the knee roll, had Will Rhodes well caught at slip by Sibley, and induced a chop-on from Michael Burgess with the old ball which left his leg stump on the ground. That left Warwickshire 222 for 7, and in danger of missing out on a single batting bonus point.
But by the close, Barnard had guided them to 318 for 8, scoring heavily through cover-point. He added 50 for the eighth wicket with Aamer Jamal and an unbroken 41 with No. 10 Craig Miles, and should complete his sixth first-class hundred - and first since leaving Worcestershire - on Saturday morning, as Warwickshire target a third batting point.
Rhodes was Warwickshire's captain at the time they brought Barnard in, and recalls a queue of counties attempting to sign him. "That sort of cricketer comes few and far between and to have him here is fantastic," he said. "It's a massive help for the team if he can score these runs at No. 6 and then contribute with the ball.
"With Tim Bresnan moving on, we were looking for that No. 6 or 7 who could bowl a lot of overs, and he's probably one of the best in the country in the role. When he cropped up and said that he was looking to leave Worcester, we jumped at the chance to get him. He's been an outstanding signing."
It is a running joke in the Warwickshire dressing room that Barnard always "misses out on flat ones". At the start of the season, he made 1 off 4 balls in a team total of 698 for 3 declared against Durham at Edgbaston. "But he certainly cashed in today," Rhodes said with a smile.
Warwickshire have been involved in four draws out of four at the start of this season but this match looks likely to have a result. Their 318 for 8 is already the second-highest score that Surrey have conceded this year - behind Somerset's 351 all out - and they have an opportunity to stamp their mark on this game on Saturday.
Jordan ClarkEd BarnardWarwickshireSurreyWarwickshire vs SurreyCounty Championship Division One

Matt Roller is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo. @mroller98

Warwickshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RM Yates
lbw3239
AL Davies
bowled2540
WMH Rhodes
caught36107
SR Hain
caught1746
DR Mousley
lbw2536
EG Barnard
not out96156
JG Bethell
caught115
MGK Burgess
bowled2243
Aamer Jamal
caught2662
CN Miles
not out2036
Extras(lb 9, nb 8, w 1)
Total318(8 wkts; 96 ovs)
County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
ESSEX521274
SOM510472
SUR420271
WARKS400455
DURH410250
KENT411246
WORCS401345
NOTTS401343
HANTS401231
LANCS402227
Full Table
