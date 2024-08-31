Oliver Hannon-Dalby's half-dozen secures Warwickshire's first win

Warwickshire 420 (Rhodes 201, Barnard 65) beat Kent 156 (Compton 70) and 243 (Bell-Drummond 78, Evison 65, Hannon-Dalby 6-43) by an innings and 21 runs

Warwickshire banked their first Vitality County Championship victory of the season in the most emphatic fashion, by an innings and 21 runs over struggling Kent, before lunch on the third day at Edgbaston.

Kent were bowled out in their second innings for 243 on the third morning as Warwickshire's seamers completed the demolition job they start on their opponents on the first day.

Bowled out for 156 first time round, Kent mustered little more at their second attempt even against the Kookaburra ball on an easing pitch as Oliver Hannon-Dalby took 6 for 43 (9 for 74 in the match).

Only Joey Evison (65) offered prolonged resistance as the visitors' dismal season delivered a sixth successive Championship defeat and another shunt towards relegation. Injuries to key pair Tawanda Muyeye and Grant Stewart only added to a grim three days in the West Midlands for Matt Walker's side.

After Kent resumed on the third morning on 157 for 3, they advanced comfortably enough to 171 before Hannon-Dalby hit them with a burst of 3 for 6 in 14 balls. Sharp in-duckers trapped Jack Leaning and Muyeye lbw and Charlie Stobo sent his first ball to Rob Yates at second slip.

Hannon-Dalby was 60 percent of the way to taking all 10, but that pathway was ended by Ed Barnard who trapped Stewart lbw and followed up with the wicket of Matt Parkinson, who edged to wicketkeeper Michael Burgess.

Alfie Ogborne edged Michael Rae to slip before Evison, running out of partners, lifted Barnard for six to reach a 93-ball half-century. Evison batted impressively in both innings but when another attempt to clear the ropes, off Michael Booth, found only Alex Davies at long-on, another Championship ordeal for Kent was complete.