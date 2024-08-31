Matches (15)
RESULT
55th Match, Birmingham, August 29 - September 01, 2024, County Championship Division One
Kent FlagKent
156 & 243
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
420

Warwickshire won by an innings and 21 runs

Oliver Hannon-Dalby's half-dozen secures Warwickshire's first win

Kent's slide towards Division Two continues with innings defeat at Edgbaston

ECB Reporters Network
31-Aug-2024 • 32 mins ago
Oliver Hannon-Dalby's six-for secured a handsome lead for the visitors, Somerset vs Warwickshire, County Championship, Taunton, July 2, 2024

Oliver Hannon-Dalby took six-for  •  Getty Images

Warwickshire 420 (Rhodes 201, Barnard 65) beat Kent 156 (Compton 70) and 243 (Bell-Drummond 78, Evison 65, Hannon-Dalby 6-43) by an innings and 21 runs
Warwickshire banked their first Vitality County Championship victory of the season in the most emphatic fashion, by an innings and 21 runs over struggling Kent, before lunch on the third day at Edgbaston.
Kent were bowled out in their second innings for 243 on the third morning as Warwickshire's seamers completed the demolition job they start on their opponents on the first day.
Bowled out for 156 first time round, Kent mustered little more at their second attempt even against the Kookaburra ball on an easing pitch as Oliver Hannon-Dalby took 6 for 43 (9 for 74 in the match).
Only Joey Evison (65) offered prolonged resistance as the visitors' dismal season delivered a sixth successive Championship defeat and another shunt towards relegation. Injuries to key pair Tawanda Muyeye and Grant Stewart only added to a grim three days in the West Midlands for Matt Walker's side.
After Kent resumed on the third morning on 157 for 3, they advanced comfortably enough to 171 before Hannon-Dalby hit them with a burst of 3 for 6 in 14 balls. Sharp in-duckers trapped Jack Leaning and Muyeye lbw and Charlie Stobo sent his first ball to Rob Yates at second slip.
Hannon-Dalby was 60 percent of the way to taking all 10, but that pathway was ended by Ed Barnard who trapped Stewart lbw and followed up with the wicket of Matt Parkinson, who edged to wicketkeeper Michael Burgess.
Alfie Ogborne edged Michael Rae to slip before Evison, running out of partners, lifted Barnard for six to reach a 93-ball half-century. Evison batted impressively in both innings but when another attempt to clear the ropes, off Michael Booth, found only Alex Davies at long-on, another Championship ordeal for Kent was complete.
Their Division One status will expire shortly but Warwickshire's appears safe for another year after this victory as other teams in the bottom half of the table struggle in their games around the country.
Kent Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
HZ Finch
caught3896
BG Compton
caught710
DJ Bell-Drummond
lbw7894
JA Leaning
lbw1947
JDM Evison
caught65103
TS Muyeye
lbw514
CH Stobo
caught01
G Stewart
lbw321
MW Parkinson
caught110
ARJ Ogborne
caught1215
GA Garrett
not out46
Extras(lb 11)
Total243(10 wkts; 69.3 ovs)
County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
SUR11*712181
SOM11*316153
ESSEX11*424149
HANTS11*315140
DURH11*324130
WORCS11*235118
WARKS11137116
NOTTS11*136107
LANCS11*244106
KENT1117372
Full Table