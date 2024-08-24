Unbeaten centurion Alex Davies faces day-four dilemma after rain intervenes

Warwickshire 337 and 179 for 5 (Davies 109*) lead Somerset 239 (Aldridge 84, Rew 49, Lammonby 44, Barnard 5-54) by 277 runs

Warwickshire captain Alex Davies scored his 11th first-class century but Saturday's rain badly interfered with his side's push for a County Championship victory over Somerset at Edgbaston.

Davies ended the day unbeaten on 109 out of his side's 179 for 5, a total which put them 277 ahead overall with their first-innings lead of 98. Warwickshire are in a strong position but the loss of 51 overs on the day to the weather has seriously compacted the game and reduced the time available for them to try to force victory.

The Bears' captain faces an interesting dilemma on the final day: to judge a declaration which gives his side enough time to take ten wickets but does not offer Somerset too great a chance of victory. Still fresh - or, in Warwickshire's case, raw - in the memory of these teams is their meeting at Taunton six weeks ago when Davies' declaration left the home side a target of 410 and they chased it down to record a sensational five-wicket win.

Warwickshire, having bossed much of this match, would love to bank a belated and much-needed first Championship win of the season, but the slow pitch, on which it will be difficult to take wickets quickly, is likely to thwart them. Much to the home side's frustration, play did not begin on the third day until 1.50pm and even then rain returned after two overs to send the players off again until 3pm.

After Warwickshire resumed on 27 for 1, Davies eased towards his century while a succession of partners perished in the early 20s. The skipper added 45 with Will Rhodes, 83 with Hamza Shaikh and 38 with Jacob Bethell against a Somerset attack which applied itself well to keep a brake on the scoring to take as much time out of the game as possible.

Rhodes and Bethell were bowled by the impressive Josh Davey, while Shaikh pressed the self-destruct button when he called Davies through for a single that didn't exist and was beaten by Tom Kohler-Cadmore's throw.

Davies survived a missed stumping off Jack Leach on 34 but reached an assured century from 148 balls before a bonus wicket arrived for Somerset from the unexpected hands of Andy Umeed. When, late in the day, Jake Ball limped off injured five balls into an over, Umeed was called upon to complete it. Skipper Craig Overton saw enough merit in that one ball to keep the part-time spinner on and the second ball of Umeed's first full over had Ed Barnard caught behind.