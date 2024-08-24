Ed Barnard five-for propels Warwickshire into the ascendancy

Warwickshire 337 (Yates 69, Burgess 69, Bethell 64, Davey 4-80, Overton 4-88) and 27 for 1 lead Somerset 239 (Aldridge 84, Rew 49, Lammonby 44, Barnard 5-54) by 125 runs

Ed Barnard 's five-for lifted Warwickshire into the ascendancy against Somerset on the second day of their Vitality County Championship match at Edgbaston.

After Warwickshire, still looking for their first championship win of the season, extended their first innings to 337, Barnard took five for 54 as the visitors were bowled out for 239.

Somerset then lurched to nought for two and 65 for five against Barnard and Chris Rushworth (three for 42 in his first first-team bowl since April) before partially recovering through Kasey Aldridge' s elegant 84 (139), supported by James Rew (49, 75) and Tom Lammonby (44, 66).

Warwickshire closed on 27 for one second time round and will be hoping the forecast third-day rain stays away to allow them to try to press home their advantage.

The second day started with a highly entertaining 45 minutes as Warwickshire, resuming on 277 for six, added 60 for four in ten overs. Burgess and Bethell took their partnership to 122 in 29 balls before both fell in five balls. Burgess edged Overton and was superbly caught by wicketkeeper Rew, standing up. Bethell's middle stump was knocked out by Davey.

At 287 for eight, Warwickshire were in danger of coming in light but the last two wickets clubbed 50 from 40 balls with eight fours and two sixes. Michael Rae struck 28 from 22 before he skied a slog at Overton.

After all the fluctuations, Warwickshire appeared to have finished with a total around par, but it appeared dominant when Somerset's first five wickets fell in 20 overs. Their reply began in bizarre fashion when Tom Kohler-Cadmore charged at the first two balls from Olly Hannon-Dalby, missing the first and edging the second. When Rushworth knocked out Andy Umeed's off stump, it was nought for two.

Lammonby and Tom Abell added 36 but Barnard then struck twice as Abell fell lbw offering no shot and Tom Banton edged to Will Rhodes at first slip. Lammonby rose above the top order wreckage to score a polished 44 out of 65 but perished carelessly when he scooped Rushworth to long leg.

Aldridge settled stylishly after a slightly sketchy start to add 87 with Rew and, after the latter edged Rushworth, 49 with Overton before the captain was castled by Hannon-Dalby. When Barnard bowled Davey and had Jack Leach caught at second slip in the space of four balls, Aldridge was 34 runs short of a ton with just last man Jake Ball for company. He acquired 18 of them before chipping a full-toss to extra cover to complete Barnard's five-for.