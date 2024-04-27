Jake Libby makes progress between the Kidderminster showers

Only 26 overs possible as Worcestershire reply to Somerset's first innings

Worcestershire 107 for 1 (Libby 56*) trail Somerset 309 for 9 declared by 202 runs

Jake Libby continued his impressive start to the season for Worcestershire on a rain-shortened second day of the Vitality County Championship Division One fixture with Somerset at Kidderminster.

Only 29 overs were possible - all during the afternoon session - but it was enough for Libby to move past the fifty mark for the fourth time in six innings this summer, including a century in the opening game against Warwickshire.

He has been tagged as Worcestershire's 'Mr Reliable' by Head Coach Alan Richardson and has been a prolific performer since moving from Nottinghamshire to New Road four years ago.

Libby enjoyed his most successful summer in 2023 with 1153 runs at an average of 57.65 and he has continued in the same vein after helping Worcestershire to promotion.

He had a slice of luck when play eventually got underway at 2.50pm, being dropped on four at third slip of Migael Pretorious.

Libby also had to contend with an impressive spell from Jake Ball but otherwise he and Gareth Roderick flourished during a second wicket stand so far worth 84 from 148 balls.

Roderick, his regular opening partner, got his head down to provide staunch support before play ended through bad light and then drizzle before the players could return after tea.

Bad light and morning rain led to an early lunch at 12.30pm before play could finally get underway at 2.50 with a possible 54 overs remaining in the day.

Worcestershire resumed on 14 for nought with nightwatchman Adam Finch and Libby having survived five overs yesterday evening.

Finch provided resistance for 35 balls, striking Pretorious for a handsome straight four, before he was lbw to Ball.

It took him 44 balls to register his first boundary as he and Roderick tackled some probing bowling with a still newish ball.

But the second wicket pair started to accelerate and the 50 partnership was completed in 88 balls.

Ball asked plenty of questions, barely conceding more than a run an over, but runs flowed from the other end.

Libby cover drove a rare loose ball from Ball for his ninth four to complete an 88 ball half century.

The 100 came up in the 31st over and Roderick showed his aggressive intentions in slashing Pretorious to third man.