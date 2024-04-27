Matches (23)
IPL (4)
Pakistan vs New Zealand (1)
WT20 Qualifier (4)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (3)
RHF Trophy (4)
NEP vs WI [A-Team] (2)
PAK v WI [W] (1)
BAN v IND (W) (1)
Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
19th Match, Kidderminster, April 26 - 29, 2024, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Somerset FlagSomerset
309/9d
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
(34 ov) 107/1

Day 2 - Worcester trail by 202 runs.

Current RR: 3.14
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Photos
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Jake Libby makes progress between the Kidderminster showers

Only 26 overs possible as Worcestershire reply to Somerset's first innings

ECB Reporters Network
27-Apr-2024 • 1 hr ago
Jake Libby plays a shot&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Jake Libby plays a shot  •  Getty Images

Worcestershire 107 for 1 (Libby 56*) trail Somerset 309 for 9 declared by 202 runs
Jake Libby continued his impressive start to the season for Worcestershire on a rain-shortened second day of the Vitality County Championship Division One fixture with Somerset at Kidderminster.
Only 29 overs were possible - all during the afternoon session - but it was enough for Libby to move past the fifty mark for the fourth time in six innings this summer, including a century in the opening game against Warwickshire.
He has been tagged as Worcestershire's 'Mr Reliable' by Head Coach Alan Richardson and has been a prolific performer since moving from Nottinghamshire to New Road four years ago.
Libby enjoyed his most successful summer in 2023 with 1153 runs at an average of 57.65 and he has continued in the same vein after helping Worcestershire to promotion.
He had a slice of luck when play eventually got underway at 2.50pm, being dropped on four at third slip of Migael Pretorious.
Libby also had to contend with an impressive spell from Jake Ball but otherwise he and Gareth Roderick flourished during a second wicket stand so far worth 84 from 148 balls.
Roderick, his regular opening partner, got his head down to provide staunch support before play ended through bad light and then drizzle before the players could return after tea.
Bad light and morning rain led to an early lunch at 12.30pm before play could finally get underway at 2.50 with a possible 54 overs remaining in the day.
Worcestershire resumed on 14 for nought with nightwatchman Adam Finch and Libby having survived five overs yesterday evening.
Finch provided resistance for 35 balls, striking Pretorious for a handsome straight four, before he was lbw to Ball.
It took him 44 balls to register his first boundary as he and Roderick tackled some probing bowling with a still newish ball.
But the second wicket pair started to accelerate and the 50 partnership was completed in 88 balls.
Ball asked plenty of questions, barely conceding more than a run an over, but runs flowed from the other end.
Libby cover drove a rare loose ball from Ball for his ninth four to complete an 88 ball half century.
The 100 came up in the 31st over and Roderick showed his aggressive intentions in slashing Pretorious to third man.
Worcestershire reached 107 for one by tea, with Libby unbeaten on 56 and Roderick 28 not out, but under increasingly leaden skies the players did not return.
SomersetWorcestershireSomerset vs WorcesterCounty Championship Division One

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Worcester Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
AW Finch
lbw1735
JD Libby
not out5696
GH Roderick
not out2876
Extras(nb 6)
Total107(1 wkt; 34 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
ESSEX4*20160
SUR4*10255
WARKS4*00344
SOM4*00343
DURH4*10141
HANTS4*00233
WORCS4*01233
NOTTS4*01232
KENT301226
LANCS301224
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved