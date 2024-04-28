Gareth Roderick century gives Worcestershire a shot at victory

Somerset 309 for 9 dec and 5 for 1 (Holder 1-1) trail Worcestershire 451 for 9 dec (Roderick 122, Libby 97, Ball 3-72) trail by 137 runs

Gareth Roderick 's first century of the campaign handed Worcestershire the ascendancy after England spinner Shoaib Bashir brought about a mini collapse on day three of the Vitality County Championship match with Somerset at Kidderminster.

Roderick mixed determined defence with aggressive stroke-play in helping Worcestershire earn a first innings lead of 142. His partnership of 194 with Jake Libby was the bedrock of Worcestershire securing four batting bonus points.

Bashir had enjoyed a quiet start to the season after his 17 wickets in his opening three Tests in India with two wickets in matches against Surrey at The Oval and Nottinghamshire at Taunton. But he settled into a good rhythm on a wicket offering some turn, removed Libby and Kashif Ali in quick succession, and asked questions of all the batters during a 28-over spell.

Somerset were left three overs batting and Jason Holder made an early breakthrough in dismissing Sean Dickson.

The Libby-Roderick stand was another example of the excellent partnership they have forged since the latter was promoted to open after five games of last season. Libby again batted with great authority before being dismissed three runs short of his second ton of the season.

He is in prime form and has amassed 349 runs so far this summer at an average of 69.80. Contributions down the order from Adam Hose, club captain Brett D'Oliveira and Joe Leach ensured Worcestershire pushed home their advantage.

Sterling work by the ground-staff meant play was able to get underway at 12.10pm after heavy overnight rain with only 10 of the possible 96 overs lost. Worcestershire resumed on 107 for one with Libby and Roderick's stand so far worth 84.

The century stand was completed from 177 balls and both batters looked relatively comfortable and scored freely. Roderick brought up his half century from 115 balls with one of the shots of the morning, a back foot square drive for his eighth four at Kasey Aldridge's expense. Roderick was fortunate to inside edge Migael Pretorious for four during a probing spell.

Libby looked set to reach three figures but the introduction of spin in the form of Bashir led to his downfall. He went to drive a delivery which turned and came back in and was bowled. His 189-ball knock contained 16 boundaries.

Bashir struck again when the in form Kashif Ali, who had struck him for six over long on, played back to another delivery which spun back in and was plumb lbw. A third wicket fell in quick succession when Rob Jones played forward and was comprehensively bowled for a second-ball duck, giving Pretorious a deserved scalp.

Adam Hose went on the offensive from the start of his innings and his first seven scoring shots were boundaries. He raced to 39 and accelerated Worcestershire towards three batting bonus points before he nicked Ball to wide first slip.

Roderick brought up his century in the final over before the second new ball was taken with a quick single to mid on off Bashir. He had time to strike Bashir for a straight six before, on 122, attempting to hit Ball over the top and picking out mid off.

Jason Holder (12) went lbw to Lewis Gregory playing back and Matthew Waite (5) was bowled aiming a big hit off the same bowler. But D'Oliveira, completing his first half century of the summer, and Leach batted with purpose and intent to lift the total past 400 and the four points.