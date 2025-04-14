Defiant Nick Gubbins century foils Surrey

Hampshire 219 (Prest 44, Gubbins 43, Worrall 3-37) and 300 for 5 (Gubbins 117, Albert 78*, Clark 2-39) drew with Surrey 253 (Sibley 100*, Wheal 4-65) and 342 for 9 dec (Sibley 105, Smith 84, Pope 65)

Nick Gubbins and Toby Albert were Hampshire's heroes as they denied Surrey's last day attempt to force a first victory of the new Rothesay County Championship season at the Kia Oval.

Gubbins scored a five-hour 117 and Albert an equally defiant 78 not out as Hampshire, starting the day on 35 for 3 in their second innings in pursuit of a 377-run win target, finished on 300 for 5.

Bad light actually had the final say, forcing the players from the field for what turned out to be the loss of four overs, when 10 overs were left and Hampshire were still 78 short of what would have been a remarkable triumph against the 2022, 2023 and 2024 champions.

With just six overs left when the players returned, Jordan Clark sent down two balls - one of which was hit for a single by Albert - and then the players shook hands on the draw.

In truth, however, and despite Tom Prest being unbeaten on 32 alongside Albert, it had seemed increasingly unlikely that Hampshire could have scored the remaining runs anyway against a testing Surrey seam attack in gloomy conditions and with the floodlights on.

In 22.2 overs with the second new ball, Surrey had restricted Hampshire to 80 runs for the loss of Gubbins and run-scoring was difficult against a high-class pace quartet in which Matt Fisher and Clark were especially impressive.

Earlier, it took Surrey almost an hour and a half to claim their only wicket of the morning session, Fletcha Middleton pinned leg-before by Matt Fisher after advancing steadily from his overnight 11 to 42.

Middleton's fourth wicket stand with Gubbins had been worth 74 and provided Hampshire with much-needed stability following the chaotic slide to 30 for 3 in the murk of the third evening, when Kemar Roach had removed opener Mark Stoneman and both nightwatchers, Brad Wheal and Sonny Baker, had fallen to Jordan Clark.

Better was to come for Hampshire, with Albert - who had laboured through 27 balls for just one run before lunch, and was caught off a Roach no ball 17 deliveries in - joining Gubbins in a partnership that eventually realised 143 in 52 overs and which grew in authority during an afternoon session in which Surrey went wicketless.

From 121 for 4 at lunch the fifth wicket pair combined watchfulness with sensible accumulation and the odd flash of aggression, such as when Gubbins went to 83 with a superb square cut four off Fisher and Albert reached 44 by reverse-sweeping Dan Lawrence's off spin to the ropes.

By tea Gubbins, three short of his hundred, and Albert, who had gone to his half-century from 111 balls, looked in total control as Hampshire contemplated the final session of the game at 216 for four, but with the second new ball due in two overs' time.

This was duly taken by Clark and Dan Worrall, although by then Gubbins had reached his 20th first-class century from 215 balls in what was a chanceless, superlative performance after coming in on a Clark hat-trick.

Only 27 runs came from the first nine overs with the second new ball, with Clark particulary miserly, and then Fisher replacing Worrall at the Vauxhall End brought an almost immediate reward.