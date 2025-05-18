James Fuller five-for seals revitalising Hampshire win

Hampshire 300 (Fuller 52*, Barnard 4-56) and 203 (Middleton 76, Webster 4-57, Bamber 4-60) Warwickshire 194 (Barnard 58, Abbott 5-47) and 220 (Davies 66, Fuller 5-56) by 89 runs

Hampshire hit back from last week's thrashing by Nottinghamshire in emphatic style with an 89-run Rothesay County Championship win over Warwickshire inside three days at Edgbaston.

Set a target of 310, Warwickshire were all out for 220, unpicked by seamers James Fuller and Kyle Abbott Alex Davies , with 66 from 106 balls, and Ethan Bamber (43) offered some resistance but the rest were blown away by a Hampshire side resurgent after their surrender at Trent Bridge.

Hampshire's second innings had closed in the morning on 203. Beau Webster took 4 for 57 and Bamber 4 for 60 but the match was decided by the visitors outbowling their hosts on a pitch which offered encouragement to seamers throughout.

After Hampshire resumed on 159 for 6, already 275 ahead, Bamber quickly struck twice when Brad Wheal edged to second slip and Fuller's middle-stump was sent flying by an inside-edged slog. Abbott pulled Bamber for six in a handy run-a-ball stand of 32 with Toby Albert before Webster had Albert and John Turner caught behind in three balls.

A target of 310 offered an intriguing last chapter to an engrossing match and Warwickshire's chase began spectacularly. They were 10 for 2 after three overs after Abbott hit Rob Yates' off stump, Davies struck his first two balls for four and Tom Latham edged Abbott to wicketkeeper Ben Brown.

Unfazed by the rocky start, Davies and Sam Hain added 68 in 24 overs. Hain looked in excellent form on his way to 30 but his season's story so far of getting in then getting out continued when he offered no shot to an Abbott in-ducker and was lbw.

Davies reached a 66-ball half-century but was among the casualties as Fuller unleashed a ferocious spell from the Pavilion End, ripping out 3 for 3 in 12 balls. Webster and Davies were trapped in front by balls that kept low, either side of Ed Barnard tickling an outswinger to the keeper.