RESULT
29th Match, Birmingham, May 16 - 18, 2025, County Championship Division One
Hampshire FlagHampshire
300 & 203
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
(T:310) 194 & 220

Hampshire won by 89 runs

Report

James Fuller five-for seals revitalising Hampshire win

Warwickshire fall short in fourth innings as visitors wrap up three-day success

James Fuller prepares to let one go, Hampshire vs Warwickshire, County Championship, Division One, Utilita Bowl, April 19, 2024

James Fuller bagged a five-for to help seal victory  •  PA Photos/Getty Images

Hampshire 300 (Fuller 52*, Barnard 4-56) and 203 (Middleton 76, Webster 4-57, Bamber 4-60) Warwickshire 194 (Barnard 58, Abbott 5-47) and 220 (Davies 66, Fuller 5-56) by 89 runs
Hampshire hit back from last week's thrashing by Nottinghamshire in emphatic style with an 89-run Rothesay County Championship win over Warwickshire inside three days at Edgbaston.
Set a target of 310, Warwickshire were all out for 220, unpicked by seamers James Fuller and Kyle Abbott. Alex Davies, with 66 from 106 balls, and Ethan Bamber (43) offered some resistance but the rest were blown away by a Hampshire side resurgent after their surrender at Trent Bridge.
Hampshire's second innings had closed in the morning on 203. Beau Webster took 4 for 57 and Bamber 4 for 60 but the match was decided by the visitors outbowling their hosts on a pitch which offered encouragement to seamers throughout.
After Hampshire resumed on 159 for 6, already 275 ahead, Bamber quickly struck twice when Brad Wheal edged to second slip and Fuller's middle-stump was sent flying by an inside-edged slog. Abbott pulled Bamber for six in a handy run-a-ball stand of 32 with Toby Albert before Webster had Albert and John Turner caught behind in three balls.
A target of 310 offered an intriguing last chapter to an engrossing match and Warwickshire's chase began spectacularly. They were 10 for 2 after three overs after Abbott hit Rob Yates' off stump, Davies struck his first two balls for four and Tom Latham edged Abbott to wicketkeeper Ben Brown.
Unfazed by the rocky start, Davies and Sam Hain added 68 in 24 overs. Hain looked in excellent form on his way to 30 but his season's story so far of getting in then getting out continued when he offered no shot to an Abbott in-ducker and was lbw.
Davies reached a 66-ball half-century but was among the casualties as Fuller unleashed a ferocious spell from the Pavilion End, ripping out 3 for 3 in 12 balls. Webster and Davies were trapped in front by balls that kept low, either side of Ed Barnard tickling an outswinger to the keeper.
At 126 for 6, Warwickshire needed something special from their lower order on a pitch which had yielded just one half-century in each innings. It was understandably beyond them. Zen Malik hoisted Turner to fine leg. Bamber and Che Simmons fought hard to add 43 in 17 overs before Fuller returned to complete his five-for by removing both. Bamber edged behind, Simmons lofted to long leg and when Turner flattened Olly Hannon-Dalby's off-stump, Hampshire's reassertion of their qualities was complete.
Warwickshire Innings
Player NameRB
RM Yates
bowled25
AL Davies
lbw66106
TWM Latham
caught06
SR Hain
lbw3053
BJ Webster
lbw1843
EG Barnard
caught410
Z Malik
caught1423
ER Bamber
caught4378
CB Simmons
caught1555
TC Ali
not out1120
OJ Hannon-Dalby
bowled810
Extras(lb 6, nb 2, w 1)
Total220(10 wkts; 68 ovs)
<1 / 3>

