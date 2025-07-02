Jack White, Ben Coad bowl Yorkshire to 10-wicket victory over Essex

Yorkshire 459 (Revis 150, Coad 89, Lyth 84) and 41 for 0 (Bean 18*, Lyth 15*) beat Essex 368 (Westley 107, Elgar 97, Thain 50) and 131 (Cox 55, White 4-37, Coad 3-33) by 10 wickets

Yorkshire completed a notable victory over fellow Rothesay County Championship strugglers Essex after tea on day four at York to leapfrog them in the Division One table at the end of the ninth round.

Essex are now second-bottom in the table, three points behind their hosts, who chased a nominal target of 41 to win by 10 wickets and secure their second win of the summer.

Essex's third defeat came as they were bowled out for 131 in their second innings, which had started with them 91 behind. They will be mightily frustrated at letting things slip on day three when Yorkshire were 273 for 8 in reply to a first-innings 368.

While Matthew Revis and Ben Coad were the ones who turned the tide for Yorkshire, new-ball seamer Jack White supplemented their good work with an excellent four for 37 from 20.1 overs in the second innings and seven wickets in the match.

All-rounder Revis hit a first-innings 150 and struck once with the ball today, removing England fringe batter Jordan Cox for 55. Seamer Coad hit a career best 89 and completed an excellent 3 for 33 from 17 overs.

Yorkshire struck three times during a 55-minute morning session which was bookended by rain. Coad and new-ball partner White did the damage as Essex slipped to 48 for six in 28 overs. The visitors had started on 33 for 3.

Nightwatcher Simon Harmer sliced a low catch to Abdullah Shafique diving forwards at gully, handing Coad a third wicket of the innings, before White trapped Matt Critchley lbw pushing forwards and sent Charlie Allison's off-stump cartwheeling.

Critchley was one of the protagonists in denying Yorkshire a fourth-day victory at Chelmsford in May with a rearguard 75. Here, he failed to score as the visitors came under increasing pressure.

Play was due to restart following an early lunch at 1.25pm, though more rain briefly delayed things as the players scuttled back in when ready to go.

When play did get underway, with a minimum of 68 overs remaining and Essex 48 for 6, Cox and Michael Pepper frustrated the hosts by sharing 59 to take their county into the lead.

Wicketkeeper-batter Pepper had combined with Critchley in that aforementioned May fixture to bat through the vast majority of the first two sessions of day four, contributing a dogged 68.

And similar determination was required in the Minster City for an Essex side who, when all was said and done, were hurt badly by the absence of bowling spearheads Sam Cook (England Test duty) and Jamie Porter (paternity leave).

It was somewhat of a surprise to see Cox drive expansively against Revis's seam, getting an under-edge behind shortly after reaching his fifty off 89 balls. That left Essex at 107 for 7, leading by 16.

And it was bordering on shock when Pepper edged behind a similarly aggressive cut against White almost seven overs later, leaving Essex at 114 for 8 with a lead of 23.

Dom Bess's off-spin bowled Noah Thain shortly afterwards before White wrapped things up by getting Khaleel Ahmed caught at second slip by Adam Lyth, signalling tea.

After the break, Yorkshire dotted the i's and crossed the t's on a 20-point haul to jump up to eighth in the table.