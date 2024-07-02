Ben Coad crushes Derbyshire as Yorkshire win by an innings

Fernando finishes with nine in the match to wrap up innings-and-204-run victory

Yorkshire 416 for 6 (Wharton 188, Tattersall 93*) beat Derbyshire 76 (Fernando 5-30, Thompson 4-31) and 171 (Coad 6-30, Fernando 4-58) by an innings and 204 runs

A six-wicket haul by Ben Coad carried Yorkshire to a crushing victory over Derbyshire by an innings and 204 runs on the third day of the Vitality County Championship match at Chesterfield.

The pace bowler marked his return from a back injury by taking 6 for 30 with Sri Lankan paceman Vishwa Fernando claiming 4 for 58 to finish with 10 wickets in the match.

Derbyshire were bowled out for 171 before tea with the only real resistance coming from skipper David Lloyd with 57 and Ross Whiteley who bludgeoned five sixes in his 52.

Jonny Tattersall made 107 before the visitors declared on 451 for 9 leaving Derbyshire to score 375 to make Yorkshire bat again but Coad and Fernando ran through them in less than 43 overs.

It was the first time Yorkshire had won back-to-back championship matches by an innings since June 2015 when they beat Nottinghamshire and Durham.

The overcast conditions made it a good day for bowling but Yorkshire batted on to secure a fifth batting point and to allow Tattersall to complete his third first-class hundred.

He reached three figures by steering Daryn Dupavillon behind point for his 13th four before the fall of three wickets for four runs left Yorkshire in danger of missing out on maximum bonus points

Jordan Thompson was lbw playing across the line at Luis Reece who then beat Coad's big swing in his next over.

When Tattersall pulled Dupavillon into Reece's hands at mid-wicket, Yorkshire were still three runs short but an edge by Fernando to the third man boundary achieved their first target of the day.

Derbyshire's objective was to show some fight after the debacle of the first innings but they lost both openers without a run on the board.

The first ball from Coad was in the channel forcing Mitch Wagstaff to play and Tattersall dived across to hold the edge.

When Fernando trapped Reece on the crease in the next over, Derbyshire's hopes of taking the game into the fourth day were already crumbling and by lunch, they were staring at a crushing defeat.

Brooke Guest was pinned in front by another full length ball from Coad and after Lloyd pulled Fernando for six when he switched ends, the Sri Lankan struck again by trapping Wayne Madsen lbw.

At lunch, Derbyshire were 57 for 4 but Lloyd showed some defiance after the interval, cutting and driving Fernando for two fours in an over before driving George Hill back down the ground on his way to a 73 ball 50.

Lloyd and Aneurin Donald shared Derbyshire's first 50 stand of the match but it ended when Donald played down the wrong line at Coad and had his off stump knocked back.

Whiteley survived a sharp chance when a leading edge off Coad flew high to third slip but in his next over, he moved one away to have Lloyd caught behind.

Coad completed a five wicket haul by swinging one back in to have Alex Thomson lbw and the next ball took the edge as Zak Chappell pushed forward to give Tattersall another catch.

Sam Conners narrowly survived the hat-trick ball at which point Whiteley decided to go down swinging, driving Coad for a big six before dispatching Dan Moriarty for two more maximums.