Alex Thomson seven-for limits Glamorgan

Derbyshire 46 for 1 trail Glamorgan 237 (Thomson 7-65) by 191 runs

A career-best bowling performance from Alex Thomson led the way for Derbyshire on the first day of the Vitality County Championship match against Glamorgan in Cardiff. Glamorgan managed 237 all out as Thomson claimed seven wickets to justify Derbyshire's decision to put Glamorgan into bat on a sunny day.

Glamorgan's top scorer was Kiran Carlson who made 74 but regular wickets throughout the day meant that the highest partnership that the home side managed was 60.

Derbyshire faced 16 overs before the close to finish on 46 for 1 with Luis Reece the one man to go. It will be Derbyshire who are the happier of the two sides but there is enough in this pitch to suggest that this could be a tight contest.

Having been put into bat by Derbyshire, Glamorgan looked reasonably settled in the opening overs. That changed when New Zealand international Blair Tickner entered the attack. He got appreciable movement through the air and off the seam and he had Billy Root caught behind for 23 with his fourth delivery.

That brought Sam Northeast to the crease. As a man who had scored 521 runs in first class cricket since his last dismissal, and fresh from his record-breaking 355 not out at Lord's last week, he was the wicket Derbyshire would have most prized. It was Tickner who delivered once again, with a ball that seamed back into Northeast and crashed into his stumps when he was on just 11.

A 60-run partnership between Kiran Carlson and Zain-ul-Hassan brought Glamorgan back into the game post the lunch interval. Zain had played some lovely drives straight down the ground on his way to 35 and was looking increasingly comfortable against the aging Kookaburra ball, but a nicely flighted delivery from Thomson saw him advance down the pitch past the ball and he was well stumped by Brooke Guest.

Carlson was the fourth man to go, squared up by a ball from Thomson that trapped him lbw for his second score in the seventies in as many innings this season.

As the Glamorgan innings progressed spin became more of a threat with Thomson bowling with real intelligence to both keep things tight and claim wickets. He induced a flashy drive from Colin Ingram that was caught in the covers and had Chris Cooke brilliantly taken at leg slip by David Lloyd who was captaining Derbyshire against his former county.

Thomson continued to cause issues for the Glamorgan batting line-up, dismissing the hard-hitting Dan Douthwaite for 23 when he claimed a low catch off his own bowling. He then made it past the attempted sweep shot of James Harris to bowl him for just 4.

It was Thomson who finished off the Glamorgan innings when Mason Crane missed an attempted hoick over long-on and was bowled for 13. Thomson bowled unchanged for 25 overs from the River Taff End with his bowling contributing to a Glamorgan collapse of five wickets for 36 runs.