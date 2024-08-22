Ian Holland century propels Leicestershire on rain-shortened day

Leicestershire 291 for 7 (Holland 104, Rehan 60, Patel 47) vs Gloucestershire

Ian Holland' s fifth first-class century helped Leicestershire achieve a respectable position on the opening day of the Vitality County Championship Second Division match with Gloucestershire at Bristol.

The 33-year-old opener hit 104 off 173 balls, with 15 fours and a six, receiving good support from Rehan Ahmed (60) and Rishi Patel (47) as the visitors ran up 291 for seven from 67 overs after losing the toss.

Marchant de Lange (two for 58) and Zaman Akhter (two for 86) were the most successful of a five-man Gloucestershire seam attack, none of whom could find much assistance from a green, but slow pitch.

No play was possible until 11.30am because of a wet outfield and after just 3.1 overs the rain returned, forcing an early lunch and a 1.30pm restart, with 18 overs lost.

Holland and Patel played confidently against the new ball, although each had a moment of fortune in putting together an opening stand of 66 in 18.3 overs.

Holland, on three, survived an edge off Ajeet Singh Dale that saw the ball just elude wicketkeeper James Bracey diving low to his right, while Patel had reached 42 when nicking Akhter between Bracey and a wide first slip at catchable height.

Patel looked in excellent form, striking 9 fours and a pulled six off Dom Goodman. It was a surprise when he was caught out by the extra pace of de Lange and edged a defensive push through to Bracey.

It was 77 for two when Lewis Hill was well caught by the diving Miles Hammond at backward point aiming to force a wide delivery from Akhter off the back foot. Another chance then eluded Gloucestershire between Bracey and first slip, with Ajinkya Rahane, on one, the lucky batsman and Singh Dale the unfortunate bowler.

Rahane failed to profit and fell with the total on 115, gloving a delivery from Goodman that just carried to Cameron Bancroft diving low to his left at second slip.

Holland went to a patient 100-ball half-century with his eighth boundary, sweetly driving a wide half-volley from de Lange through extra cover and by tea Leicestershire were well placed on 139 for three from 36 overs.

The sun had been shining, but there was a cold wind blowing across the Seat Unique Stadium, ensuring spectators remained well wrapped up. Holland emerged from the interval in positive mood and uppercut the fifth ball of the final session from de Lange for six.

But hopes that Peter Handscomb would succeed against the county he represented in 2015 were soon dashed as he was pinned lbw on the crease by Ben Charlesworth and departed for five.

Holland produced one of the shots of the day when striking a good length ball from Akhter through extra cover for four and followed up with another boundary through point in the same over.

Rehan uppercut a six off Akhter and then pulled him through mid-wicket for four off the next ball, taking Leicestershire past the 200 mark in the 49th over. On 96, Holland came perilously close to getting an inside edge off a Singh Dale delivery, but the same over saw him reach a 167-ball hundred with a square cut boundary.

Rehan then smote a straight six off Ollie Price to move to his fifty at a run a ball. But Leicestershire's serene progress was interrupted when Holland tried one uppercut too many off Singh Dale and holed out to deep backward point.

Soon afterwards the umpires consulted and decided that even with the floodlights glowing brightly, the light was too poor to continue. They took the players off at 5.40pm, but brought them on again half an hour later with a further seven overs lost.

Rehan's entertaining 75-ball innings, featuring six fours and two sixes, ended when he edged Akhter to Bancroft, who took another good diving catch at second slip to make it 273 for six. Harry Kimber then skyed a return catch to de Lange as Gloucestershire finished the day strongly.