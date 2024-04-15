Price, Bracey centuries help Gloucestershire to unlikely draw

Gloucestershire 263 (Bancroft 70, Charlesworth 52*) and 405 for 6 (Price 147, Bracey 102, van Buuren 51*) drew with Yorkshire 326 (Masood 140, Akhter 5-89) and 434 for 6 dec (Lyth 113, Bean 73, Brook 68, Hill 58, Root 51)

Ollie Price 's career-best 147 and a century from James Bracey helped Gloucestershire to an unlikely draw on the final day of the Vitality County Championship match with Yorkshire at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol.

The pair shared a fifth-wicket stand of 199, Bracey making 102 as they batted from the start to the brink of tea, rescuing their side from a perilous overnight position of 97 for four, chasing 498 to win.

Price's fourth first-class ton and Bracey's 10th frustrated the Yorkshire attack on a placid pitch, allowing Gloucestershire to close on 405 for 6. They took 12 points from the game, while Yorkshire claimed 13, having dominated for long periods.

The start of play was delayed by half an hour due to heavy overnight rain, with eight overs lost. When the players took the field at 11.30am, the sun was shining, but a biting wind was whipping across the ground.

Gloucestershire faced the daunting prospect of being 400 runs in arrears and the only realistic target was to bat through the day for a draw. Price and Bracey played with a commendable restraint, ready to punish the occasional bad ball, while displaying immaculate defence in battling to save the game.

Unbeaten on 44 overnight, Price moved to a 104-ball fifty, with seven fours, while Bracey showed the high degree of patience which marked his early days as a Gloucestershire player.

Yorkshire skipper Shan Masood shuffled his bowlers, but not for the first time a final-day pitch at Bristol proved too benign to offer much assistance.

Price had one moment of alarm on 54 when edging a turning delivery from Dan Moriarty, only for the ball to ricochet off the gloves of wicketkeeper Jonny Tattersall and out of reach of first slip.

By lunch, the Gloucestershire's pair had taken the score to 166 for 4, with Price unbeaten on 75 and Bracey 38 not out.

Masood had tried some imaginative field settings and when left-arm spinner Moriarty bowled to Bracey from the Ashley Down Road end after lunch, he had five players in catching positions on the leg side.

It didn't stop Bracey going to his half-century off 99 deliveries, with eight fours. Price began to go on the attack, hitting three successive fours off short balls from Matt Fisher and taking another boundary off the first ball of his next over. That brought up the century stand.

Price stepped back to hammer Moriarty for a boundary through the off-side, which brought up an exemplary hundred off 175 balls. It was his 16th four.

Bracey was also blossoming under darkening skies, producing one of the shots of the day when driving Matt Milnes through extra cover for four. It was the last meaningful action before rain, which had been forecast, brought a brief interruption at 224 for 4.

Only two overs were lost before normal service was resumed, Price and Bracey continuing to play with ease. Price was occasionally guilty of playing and missing forcing shots off the back foot against the spinners, but in general maintained his composure admirably.

A two off Moriarty took Price past his previous highest first-class score of 132, made against Derbyshire at Bristol last September. Yorkshire's last hope was the second new ball, taken at 293 for 4. The second delivery with it saw Price push forward and edge a catch behind off Ben Coad.

Tea was immediately taken and the visitors could approach the final session with renewed heart. It saw Bracey go to three figures off 198 balls with 14 fours in a welcome return to the form which earned him an England Test call-up in 2021. Last season he failed to register 500 first class runs and averaged less than 22.

The relief was evident in his celebration, but the very next ball saw him edge Coad through to the diving Tattersall and at 314 for 6 Gloucestershire still had work to do with a minimum of 24 overs remaining.