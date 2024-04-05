Sam Northeast sends the Kookaburra south as Middlesex are put to flight

Glamorgan 370 for 3 (Northeast 186*, Carlson 77, Root 67) vs Middlesex

In a dank start to the year, few would be able to state with any confidence that they've yet heard their first cuckoo of spring. But cock an ear to the shires on this cold grey day in April, and you'd hear loud and clear the mocking laugh of the Kookaburra - an invasive species in these parts, and one that's been flown in direct from the Antipodes to disrupt the habitat of county cricket's native seamers.

By the close, Glamorgan's own man from the south east, Sam Northeast , was laughing longest and loudest. Ashford in Kent is not quite so far flung as the Eucalypt forests of Queensland, but for Middlesex's toiling bowlers, Northeast might as well have been Ricky Ponting at the Gabba in 2002-03, for all the effortless dominance he exerted after being handed first use of a characteristically flat Lord's deck.

For it was a case of four washouts and one wipeout on the opening day of the 2024 County Championship. The legendary status of the Lord's drainage meant that London's morning downpours were never likely to cause the issues encountered at Derby or Old Trafford, but when Toby Roland-Jones won the toss for Middlesex and chose to bowl first, he could not have envisaged a first-day scoreline of 370 for 3 grinning back at him, or that his incorrectly calling counterpart would be sitting pretty on 186 not out from 266 balls.

Not so fast. Although the impact was more apparent at Lord's than elsewhere, if you squinted through the clouds that enveloped this first day of county action, a common theme emerged, with many of the contests reflecting precisely the type of clear-skied Ashes scoreline that this ball-switching experiment has been designed to do away with - a smattering of breakthroughs within the first 15 or so overs, including Ethan Bamber's snicking-off of Zain-ul-Hassan for this year's maiden Championship wicket, then scant reward and a lot of hard yakka thereafter.

Billy Root notched a fifty after moving up to open the batting • PA Photos/Getty Images

Both Billy Root and Kiran Carlson might have had designs on centuries of their own when each fell to a glaring misjudgement - with Root's waft across the line to a decent deck-hitting delivery from Henry Brookes giving Middlesex's new signing his first and only scalp in 12 energetic but under-threatening overs.

Northeast did had a moment of luck on 11, when Max Holden spilled him at backward point off Bamber, but he could hardly have made it count with more aplomb. With a short boundary down the hill to the Mound Stand, he peppered his drives as the shine went off the ball and the Kookaburra's more slender seam resolutely refused to grip.

Notwithstanding a schoolboy hundred for Harrow versus Eton in 2007 (when Gary Ballance, no less, had been a team-mate), in three previous Championship matches at Lord's, dating back to his first-ball duck for Kent as a 21-year-old in 2011, Northeast had mustered a total of 50 runs at 10.00. Now, en route to what he later described as a "bucket-list" century, he rushed past that total from just 51 balls in a joyous spring offensive. At the other end, Root was scarcely any more sluggish in getting to his fifty from 63 balls, in a second-wicket stand of 129.

And, in a direct rebuttal of one of the most pervasive pre-season narratives, by mid-afternoon, the home attack was being carried by the unlikely spin twins of Josh De Caires and Leus du Plooy, a man who might already be feeling a touch of buyer's remorse after his high-profile move from Derbyshire. Du Plooy even found some purchase in his six exploratory overs, including a snorter that bit past the outside edge to clip the back pad, but it wasn't enough to dislodge a free-flowing Glamorgan captain.

By the time he'd flicked the under-used Ryan Higgins off his toes for the 26th and final four, Northeast had romped along to 179 from 241 balls, and with almost an hour of the day still remaining, he seemed odds-on to rack up a remarkable first-day double-hundred.

Instead, with the second Kookaburra offering perhaps just a fraction more assistance than the first, he took his foot off the throttle as the close approached - as is the wont of a man who, two seasons ago, racked up the Championship's most recent quadruple-century. At the rate this innings has progressed, and with the new ball already primed for its mid-life crisis at the age of 16 overs, there'll be plenty more where those have already come from.