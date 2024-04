Who has bagged the most ducks in the IPL?

Northeast thus made 526 first-class runs between dismissals, which puts him fairly high on this list. It's actually his second purple patch of more than 500 runs without getting out, as he also made 525 in 2022 (105 not out, 410 not out and 10). He's only the third batter to have two such streaks, following Patsy Hendren (630 and 514, both on England's tour of the West Indies in 1929-30) and VVS Laxman (538 in 1997-98 and 530 in 1999-2000).