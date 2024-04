Who has the best batting average in the IPL?

We don't have ball-by-ball details for many T20 matches, so it's impossible to identify the overall record. But 22 is definitely not the fewest: there were only 19 dot balls in Melbourne Stars' 273 for 2 in their Big Bash League match against Hobart Hurricanes at the MCG in January 2022. Note that the ESPNcricinfo database counts dot balls from the bowlers' perspective - so a no-ball that doesn't produce any runs off the bat doesn't count, as the penalty runs go against the bowler (unlike byes or leg-byes). In the recent Sunrisers' innings there was one no-ball (by Gerald Coetzee) that wasn't scored from, so by some interpretations the innings included 22 dot balls.