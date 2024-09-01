Jack Carson's 11-wicket match haul seals dominant Sussex win

Sussex 607 for 8 dec (Hughes 144, Simpson 121, Carson 97, Haines 72, Alsop 70) beat Derbyshire 290 (Madsen 138, Carson 5-90) and 258 (Came 79, Madsen 77, Carson 6-67) by an innings and 59 runs

Sussex took a firm grip on the second division of the Vitality Championship when they defeated Derbyshire by an innings and 59 runs, their sixth win of the season. They took a maximum haul of 24 points as they placed more daylight between themselves and their pursuers and with two of their last the games at home they are now clear favourites to win the title.

Their undoubted star was offspinner Jack Carson , who followed his innings of 97 with match figures of 11 for 157, the biggest return of his career. His second-innings figures of 6 for 67 was another best. He has taken 20 wickets in his past two games, following his nine in last week's defeat to Yorkshire at Scarborough.

After brave resistance from Harry Came and Wayne Madsen , Derbyshire lost their last eight wickets for 54 runs in just 25 overs. And this match represented a cruel return to normal form following their heavy defeat of Glamorgan

Derbyshire started the final morning on 141 for 2, still needing 176 runs to make Sussex bat again, with Came 54 not out and Madsen unbeaten on 31.

For almost 90 minutes there was an intriguing battle between bat and ball, with Sussex captain John Simpson switching his bowlers thoughtfully, in an attempt to both conserve their energy in the warm sunshine and also to disrupt the immense concentration of Derbyshire's third-wicket pair. It looked like being Derbyshire's morning. But then, at 196 for 2, the new ball became available and there was a new match to contemplate.

Simpson decided to give the new ball to Fynn Hudson-Prentice and - bowling from his favourite Cromwell Road End - Ollie Robinson. But, after two ineffectual overs from Hudson-Prentice, Simpson replaced him with Jaydev Unadkat, for his first bowl from the Sea End. And Unadkat immediately turned the match towards Sussex with two wicket maidens.

With the fourth delivery of his opening over he had Madsen caught by Tom Haines, the more square of the two gullies beside the two slips. Madsen had faced 149 balls and hit ten fours in his 77. He had also batted for five minutes under three hours, to add to the five hours and 12 minutes for his first innings 138.

Then, with the second ball of his second over, Unadkat struck again, this time having Derbyshire captain David Lloyd caught low down behind the wicket by Simpson. At lunch Derbyshire were 208 for 4, still 109 runs behind.

When Carson replaced Unadkat at 230 for 4 the pressure appeared to be coming off. But in his second over the spinner ended Came's long vigil when he had the batsman caught at slip by Haines. His 79 had occupied three minutes less than six hours and he had faced 273 balls. And at 251 the same combination accounted for Zak Chappell, with Haines taking his third catch of the innings.

Aneurin Donald decided to play his shots, which is the game he knows best. But in Carson's next over he was caught at backward square leg, as he swept towards the short boundary on the east side of the ground, and Derbyshire looked broken at 252 for 7. Without addition, Jack Morley was caught behind off Carson, his tenth wicket in the match.