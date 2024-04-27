Joe Root, Harry Brook find century form for Yorkshire

Derbyshire 190 for 3 (Madsen 88*, Guest 74*) trail Yorkshire 450 for 5 dec (Brook 126*, Root 119, Lyth 97) by 260 runs

England duo Brook and Root shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 201, underpinning their county's first-innings 450 for five declared, with Brook top-scoring on 126 not out off 135 balls.

Yorkshire started the day on 276 for three from 59 overs, with Root 65 and Brook 44. Root made 119 off 190.

The hosts declared shortly after lunch, owing much to the worry of rain to come on day three.

But veteran Madsen - nursing an injured right hand suffered trying to take a day one catch - compiled an excellent unbeaten 88 off 185 balls, sharing 167 for the fourth wicket with Brooke Guest, who added 74 to Derbyshire's close of play 190 for three from 63 overs.

Yorkshire's Brook was dominant throughout his innings, while Root started slowly on day one. "Grind" was the word he used.

Root looked more comfortable before lunch on day two, though still wasn't at his fluent best. He did, however, reverse ramp seamer Zak Chappell for six over third after reaching his century off 163 balls.

It was his first Yorkshire century since May 2022 and his 10th overall for them in first-class cricket.

Brook's wait for his ninth for Yorkshire wasn't anywhere near as long. His last century came against Leicestershire here in the opening round of this season.

He reached his latest off 102 balls, and - having achieved that - he pulled Luis Reece's left-arm seam for six over backward square-leg.

There was a disdainful manner about the stroke, as there were many during this innings which ended when Yorkshire declared 15 minutes after lunch with a fifth batting point secured.

Derbyshire's catching haunted them on day one, dropping four.

And there was more pain in that regard on day two, with Brook shelled at mid-on by captain David Lloyd off Reece on 106. In truth, the damage had already been done.

One of those catches put down during the first morning was by Madsen at first slip. He immediately went off the field nursing his right hand and went to hospital for treatment.

There was significant doubt as to whether the 40-year-old would bat, but he came in at his usual number four position with the score at 15 for two in the sixth over.

Yorkshire, particularly, Fisher started expertly with the ball. The fringe England quick struck twice in a six-over opening spell which cost only seven runs.

Within the space of three balls at the start of the sixth over of the innings, he trapped Harry Came lbw and had Lloyd caught at third slip by Fin Bean.

Shortly afterwards, the same fielder in the same position helped Ben Coad remove Reece - 23 for three in the 13th over - and the rebuild job was down to injured soldier Madsen and wicketkeeper Guest.

But Madsen showed no obvious sign of discomfort during a battling innings which disarmed the hosts in good batting conditions, and he even shimmied down the pitch and lofted Hill's seam over long-on for six.

Guest was strong off his legs, though was handed a life on 35 when dropped off Fisher by his fellow keeper Jonny Tattersall down the leg-side after tea.

Yorkshire's declaration early in the afternoon came with some poor weather forecast for day three. If they are going to win this game, they may have to do it in three days of playing time, including Monday's final day.

So Madsen and Guest did well to take valuable time out of the game.

Guest reached his fifty first, off 82 balls, and Madsen followed off 109 balls. By the time the latter raised his bat, Derbyshire were 132 for three in the 43rd over and in much safer territory.