McKerr helps inspire Yorkshire to first Championship win of the season

Surrey loanee the spark with the ball as Gloucestershire ship 13 wickets in the day

On-loan Conor McKerr took five wickets in the day as Yorkshire wrapped up a first win of 2024 • Getty Images for Surrey CCC

Yorkshire 456 (Bean 164, Lyth 129, Singh Dale 3-70) beat Gloucestershire 197 (Revis 3-30, Thompson 3-37) and 237 (Akhter 70, Hill 3-43, McKerr 3-48) by an innings and 22 runs

Yorkshire claimed 13 wickets in the day to wrap up a three-day innings-and-22-run victory over Gloucestershire at Scarborough - their first of this season's Vitality County Championship.

At the eighth attempt, Yorkshire recorded a 22-point haul to breathe life into a promotion push which has struggled to get out of the blocks since being labelled as Division Two title favourites before a ball was bowled in April.

This performance, with bat and ball, was one which indicated such a pedigree.

Gloucestershire, replying to a first-innings 456, started day three on 168 for 7 in their first innings and were made to follow-on 259 runs in arrears having been bowled out for 197. Seam bowling allrounders Jordan Thompson and Matthew Revis finished with three wickets apiece.

The visitors, who suffered their second defeat in eight, started their second innings at midday and were bowled out for 237 after tea. Seamer Zaman Akhter hit a consolatory career best 70.

On-loan Surrey fast bowler Conor McKerr , making his Championship debut for Yorkshire, impressed by taking five wickets in the day - two at the end of the first innings and three more in the second. He was on a hat-trick twice and claimed the winning wicket.

Despite losing Ben Charlesworth, bowled by Vishwa Fernando in the second over, Gloucestershire made an encouraging start to their second innings.

They reached 55 for 1 thanks to Cameron Bancroft and Ollie Price, who were in determined mood. But, just as they did on day two in striking five times late in the day, Yorkshire remained patient and took their chance when it arrived.

Price, Bancroft and James Bracey all fell in the space of five afternoon overs, leaving the score at 73 for 4 in the 28th over.

Price edged Revis to fourth slip to fall for 27 before Bancroft, on 26, was trapped lbw by a big in-swinger from George Hill. And then came a catch which will be a strong contender for the best of the summer anywhere on the county circuit as Adam Lyth helped Sri Lankan overseas Fernando oust Bracey.

Gloucestershire's wicketkeeper-batter aimed a pull at the left-arm quick but could only cue-end it to Lyth's left at second slip. Diving full-length to his left, Lyth held a one-handed stunner to continue a memorable game for the veteran on his home ground having scored 129 in the first innings amidst an opening partnership of 307 with Fin Bean, who made 164.

When captain Graeme van Buuren edged a drive behind at Thompson - 82 for 5 in the 33rd over - the writing was on the wall for Gloucestershire.

So it proved. McKerr struck twice in two balls late in the afternoon to get Miles Hammond caught at leg-slip off a gloved pull and Ed Middleton caught at second slip.

Earlier in the day, Surrey's McKerr helped polish off Gloucestershire's tail in the first innings, finishing with figures of 2 for 28 from 17.3 overs. In the second innings, he returned 3 for 48 from 11.4 overs.

Hill claimed the seventh wicket of the afternoon in its closing stages, Beau Webster caught behind for 30 to leave Gloucestershire 158 for 8.

Akhter gave the visitors some cheer with three sixes off Dom Bess's offspin. One, reverse-swept over cover, was fabulous and he reached his fifty off 54 balls in the early evening. He shared 58 for the ninth wicket with Dom Goodman to hold things up before being bowled by Hill.

McKerr then had Ajeet Singh Dale caught behind down leg to seal victory. Goodman finished with a career best unbeaten 38.

Yorkshire wrapped up Gloucestershire's first innings, which resumed on 168 for 7, inside the opening 50 minutes of the play. Thompson added his third wicket of the innings - Akhter caught at first slip - before McKerr wrapped things up.